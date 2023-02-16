Posing for a photo at Mathews Elementary School are Ongela Nance, interim vice principal at Mathews; Steve Glenn, superintendent of Greenwood County School District 50; Ellen Weaver, state superintendent of education; and Debbie Leonard, interim principal of Mathews.
When Ellen Weaver, South Carolina’s new superintendent of education, visited Mathews Elementary School on Wednesday to watch a reading lesson, she reminded the students in the class they were learning a superpower.
Weaver, who’s been on the job for a little more than a month, made Mathews one of her first stops, mentioning the growth the school has seen in recent years and saying she had heard incredible things.
“That teacher in the classroom is the difference maker and what I’ve seen here at Matthews is what they’re doing to support great evidence-based, science-based teaching, especially in this early foundational area of literacy,” Weaver said.
During her visit, she observed a teacher give a phonics lesson to students and read a book to a kindergarten class. “The Little Engine That Could” was the book choice.
“If you can read, you can do anything,” Weaver said.
“And so that’s my passion in doing this job is I want every single kid in South Carolina, whatever their family income, whatever their community, wherever they are, to be equipped with the basic tools that they need to succeed. And for me, that’s literacy.”
Greenwood County School District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn said he appreciated Weaver’s visit to the school.
“These people work so hard as principals and teachers,” he said. “And these kids, too. For her to recognize them means a whole lot to us.”
Weaver and Glenn talked about the importance of science-based reading, which puts emphasis on an early understanding of phonics. Glenn said he was taught reading using the whole language method and was lucky to have intelligent parents who used a wide range of vocabulary. Some students don’t have that benefit, he said.
Glenn pointed out that all teachers in the district are offered a stipend for LETRS training, which is a phonics-based method. Weaver said she is taking LETRS herself to be able to understand the science behind phonics.
She said the science-based learning at Mathews is making a difference for kids.
“And so to be able to go around the state and say, ‘Y’all, I’ve seen it with my own eyes. They’re working with students who have a lot of challenges and they’re getting it done,’ it’s awesome,” Weaver said.
She said literacy and reading have been the “door to opportunity” in her life. She recalled her mom being a reading and instilling that love in her.
“I want every kid in South Carolina to have that opportunity,” she said. “A great education is truly the front door of the American dream.”
Weaver said her first month on the job has been incredible.
“Serving in this job is truly the honor of a lifetime,” she said.
“I have been entrusted with the stewardship of South Carolina’s greatest treasure, and that’s our kids, they are our future. And the opportunity to work with great leaders like I’ve met here in Greenwood is really, I think, my favorite part of the job.”
