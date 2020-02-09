Are you of good moral character?
At least 18 years old?
Able to direct traffic?
If you’re all of those things and looking for 10 or so hours of work each week, the City of Greenwood might be looking for you.
The city, in collaboration with Greenwood County School District 50 and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, is trying to hire five crossing guards to help at the north side of Merrywood Elementary, Springfield Elementary, Early Childhood Center and Greenwood High School.
“Crossing guards are extremely important because of the amount of traffic that goes in and out of our schools,” said Jonathan Link, Greenwood Police Department’s public information officer.
Link thinks it’s necessary to have someone monitoring and adjusting to traffic to keep everything going smoothly.
“It may be a small contribution in the amount of time and effort, but a big contribution to the community,” he said. “It’s an extra set of eyes to make sure everyone stays safe.”
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, have no felonies on their record and a GED or high school diploma.
“It’s not the kind of thing where you are giving up 10 hours a day,” Link said. “You are making people’s days because of the critical service you’re providing before and after school.”
Johnathan Graves, District 50’s director of communications, thinks it is important to have assistance and support at the district’s schools.
“Getting kids from and to school safely is what’s most important,” he said.
Gerald Witt, District 50’s assistant superintendent for administration, is grateful to the city and sheriff’s office for their efforts in trying to enhance the safety around the district’s schools.
Witt wants the new crossing guards to be a part of the district’s school community “because they would be a tremendous contribution to the overall welfare of our children.”
He said parents and children will identify the guards as a part of the school.
“We see them as ambassadors,” he said. “They’re not just crossing guards, they’re a part of our community.”
Interesting residents can visit Greenwood City Hall and ask for an application, or apply online at the city’s website.