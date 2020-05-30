Ashlyn Gordon did not think her class would have a traditional graduation because the COVID-19 pandemic already took away so much of their senior years.
She said when she and her class got word that Abbeville High School’s administration was planning an in-person ceremony, they got excited because they could end this “very different” senior year with a sense of normalcy.
“We didn’t think it’s was going to happen but we’re glad we got one,” she said.
Valedictorian, Megan Elise Botts, said her class pushed through, and in her speech, she called her peers “strong” for their efforts.
Social distancing guidelines were followed at the graduation by students, staff, visitors and administration. One big change from previous graduations is that it took place on the football field, which Botts wasn’t opposed to.
“It’s pretty awesome,” she said. “I actually liked that we got to graduate on the field better than the inside the gym anyway, so it was really good.”
When looking back, Gordon said she could not pick a favorite memory from her time at Abbeville High School because there were so many. One thing she will remember — and miss — are the people.
“We’re all so diverse here but we’re all one,” she said.
Botts will miss all the friends she has made over the past four years the most. She is heading to Clemson in the fall to major in biology with the hopes of going to medical school.
“We did it,” she said.