With Summer Day Camp beginning last week, and the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly not subsiding anytime soon, the Greenwood Family YMCA has sounded the message that its members and staff are cleaning equipment and staying home if they have had any contact with someone who has exhibited symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
“It’s been interesting, but we’re adapting,” Johnathan Bass, the Y’s chief operating officer, said. “It’s evolving every single day.”
The Y moved out of Phase 1 of its reopening schedule on June 1 when the Aquatic Center became available to members, but on a modified schedule. Scheduled private and small group swimming lessons, summer camp, group wellness and aquatic classes, gymnastics, group exercise classes, the pool and personal training have all become available to members throughout the month. Bass said the pool and all group classes are by reservation only, and members will have to follow social distancing guidelines.
Guests still aren’t allowed in the facility, steam rooms remain closed and the dry sauna is closed. Ceiling fans are being kept off to limit air movement, Bass said, but the HVAC will be running as usual.
To help with cleaning, Bass said the Y had to increase the number of staff members working on the front line to clean and sanitize behind guests who have used equipment or were in certain areas of the facility.
“Our cleaning supply bill is out the roof right now,” he said.
With nearly 100 children at the Y right now for day camp, Bass said he and staff have remained vigilant, especially when it comes to the gym because that’s where the campers will go in case of bad weather. Only walking is allowed in the gym, but racquetball can be played if members make a reservation ahead of time.
When members walk into the Y, their temperatures will be taken and they will be asked questions about their health. Bass recalled a member who came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The man called the Y to tell them about how he came in contact with the person and how he had cleaned all the equipment he used while at the facility. The man wanted them to know that he wasn’t returning to the Y for two weeks.
“That person was not diagnosed with COVID-19, but he was just letting us know that there was a possibility,” Bass said.
The same scenario applies to the Y’s staff, because some of them have come in contact with people who exhibited coronavirus symptoms, so Bass recommended they quarantine just to be careful. Bass said the Y has staff on standby to come in if someone cannot. He said the majority of staff work at the Y part-time, and while many of them do rely on their job to pay their bills, some of them don’t and use this as a second or summer job. Some of them don’t do it for the money and work there because they want to help out in the community, he said.
The Y also hasn’t stopped serving meals to children in housing authority neighborhoods or at Phoenix Place Apartments.
“We’re still going,” Bass said.