Greenwood County’s plan for economic development continues to take shape.
Kelly McWhorter, executive director of Discover Greenwood, presented findings from a Designsensory study of the best way to market the county during Greenwood Together’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.
“This is not a coffee table presentation,” said McWhorter, whose organization is tasked with the marketing of the county’s economic development group. “We need to act on it.”
The intent, she said, is to have a unified message.
She said the primary goals of Greenwood Together are to become an organizational epicenter for city and county economic development, improve the infrastructure to address weaknesses, increase awareness of consideration among site selectors and leverage the identified strengths to attract people to visit, relocated and promote Greenwood.
McWhorter said key audiences for the group are site consultants, private economic development professionals and company executives.
Designsensory recommended the group leverage Lake Greenwood with better access and a solid master plan, become a unified, collegial body in mission, vision and voice as well as create a well-executed workforce development strategic plan.
She said there are a few critical perceptions to overcome. High crime, poor public education and a perception that Greenwood is a small, remote town with nothing to do.
Barbara Ann Heegan, president and CEO of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, gave an update on workforce development. She said more than 130 participated in a recent study by the Chamber. The organization has engaged Economic Leadership and Creative EDC to create a workforce development plan.
She said the group has initially identified five emerging industry clusters: bio-pharmaceutical, plastics, food processing, distribution and e-commerce.
Heegan said the group is expected to report their findings in April.
Lara Hudson, Uptown Greenwood manager, said she is the final process of putting together a proposal to have a company conduct a full inventory of all retail buildings.
She said Uptown Greenwood is excited to welcome Aromas Uptown, something many have been requesting.
“A coffee shop is one of the biggest requests,” Hudson said.
She said she is still working on tax incentive packages for future development. She said she has spoken with two possible restaurants and one small business owner about locating in Greenwood.
James Bateman, Greenwood County’s economic development director, said in the last month there have been four projects where two tours were conducted. He also said he has been in communication with four existing industries to help with various issues.
He said drone marketing videos of the North Greenwood Industrial Park will soon be on locatesc.com.
The group next meets April 6.