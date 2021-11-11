Seeing the American flag patch on another service member’s uniform signified an instant bond for Art Wallace, no matter where he was.
Thirty-six years as a nurse in the Army took Greenwood resident Wallace to dozens of countries and dozens of states. Even to a horseshoe tournament with a sitting president.
Wallace was born in Japan in 1952, the son of a Japanese mother and a father who worked with the Air Force on military bases in the post exchange business, which runs department stores on bases.
As a child, his family moved a lot with his father’s career: nursery school in Ankara, Turkey, five years in England, then time in Morocco. For 10 months the family lived back in Japan, and then, in 1964, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Wallace attended high school in California, Germany and England, graduating in London.
He was admitted to University of Kentucky, even though he was a British citizen at the time. His family was back in California and he went to college there at San Jose State, where he played football.
While in Kentucky on a blind date, he met “a wonderful woman,” his wife Jenny.
Wallace, having grown up on military bases, was patriotic and was noticing anti-war sentiment on college campuses because of the Vietnam War. He thought he didn’t fit into the college scene.
Against his father’s wishes, he quit college and enlisted in the Army in October 1972.
In high school, Wallace was interested in health care and wanted to be a doctor. “But to be a doctor, you have to have money and you have to have grades,” he said.
So when he left college and enlisted, he started as a paratrooper at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. There was a shortage of Army nurses in the 1970s, and nurses Wallace met told him “you know, we need more men in nursing because it’s a great career.”
“For once in my life, I actually listened to advice,” he said.
He got into a scholarship program at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and went to college and got his degree from University of Maryland in Baltimore.
“And then I got my commission as a lieutenant in 1978 and that was the beginning of my officer career. I was enlisted up until that time,” he said.
He went to Louisiana to Fort Polk to work in surgery intensive care, then got a teaching position at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. Then got his master’s degree at University of Texas in nursing and trauma and burns.
“And when the Army puts you on a scholarship, you actually go to school full time. But ... you have to report in every few months to the Army to let them know you're not becoming a hippie,” he said.
He worked in the Army Burn Unit in San Antonio for three years.
His career helped him progress through the ranks to lieutenant colonel.
While working in Hawaii, he was nominated by leadership for a position at the White House.
“The White House at the time had two billets for nurses from the … Army, Air Force and Navy to work with a medical team at the White House,” Wallace said.
He went for an interview in Washington, D.C. and was selected and given 30 days to move from Hawaii to D.C.
“And I had I had the pleasure and honor and privilege of working with George Bush — Herman Walker Bush — No. 41, and taking care of him and the White House staff and the people on the compound at the White House,” Wallace said.
“And we also got to work on Air Force One, Camp David and with the Secret Service when he traveled around the world.”
Wallace said this was “the best fly on the wall job in the world.” He was able to meet and work around the president’s staff, advance teams with media, political staff and others.
“And because we're all working for the office, you know, we share stories and conversations and you really get educated on why people even want to go to Washington, D.C. or have that on their resume,” he said.
Wallace has wonderful memories of working with “genuinely good people who believed in the office of the presidency.”
One of his best memories from that time includes winning the White House horseshoe tournament against Bush and his son, Marvin.
The Bushes loved playing horseshoe and each year, there would be a tournament with teams from across the White House – medical staff, gardeners, ushers, Air Force One, kitchen staff.
Wallace and his teammate – who grew up on a farm and knew how to throw a horseshoe – ended up in the championship to play the Bushes.
On the last throw, his partner threw a ringer and she won them the game against the president.
He said the president had the Secret Service come out with trench coats and rifles during the tournaments to “intimidate the players,” but said they knew the agents and were in on the mind game they were playing.
Wallace also mentioned working on Air Force One, which has a medical clinic that allows minor surgery and treatments.
The most frequent reason people visited the clinic, Wallace said, was from people eating food in countries they weren’t accustomed to.
From the White House, the Army took Wallace to Colorado, then Alabama. From there to Seoul, South Korea, then back to the U.S. in Kansas.
He ended up back in Hawaii where he was director of TRICARE operations for the pacific region.
“TRICARE is the military health insurance program,” he said. “And so we work with contractors, health insurers and hospitals in Hawaii, Japan, South Korea, and Guam to take care of military families and the active duty if they had to get network health care outside of the military hospital.”
He finished as chief nurse executive at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii. He retired in 2008, then went to work for Navy Medicine as a civilian at Pearl Harbor for 10 years, retiring completely from the government in 2018 at 67.
He mentioned his wife Jenny as the reason he was able to do it all.
“You don't always meet your soul mate in college, or anytime," he said.
“But I was lucky in that I met a wonderful woman from a small town in Kentucky. And we had three sons and she supported my staying in the military, because the military is traumatic for anyone, as far as the moves and relocating and especially if you're trying to sustain a career on top of it all.”
He said she was satisfied raising their three sons and was a carpenter, a clothes maker and had “so many hobbies.”
“I’m still jealous of her skills,” he said.
Two of their three sons went into the military. The oldest was in the Air Force and spent a year in Afghanistan. He’s now out of the Air Force and works for the Navy in Japan. Their second son is with the Army National Guard. He also went to Afghanistan and is now on Texas, on warning order to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border.
Another influential woman in Wallace’s life was his mother, Tomiko Kobayashi Wallace. He said she was gentle and was the person who taught him about compassion.
“Even when she was younger, you know, because of the war, World War II, there was a lot of racism against anyone who was Asian, and we still have that today,” he said.
“And she just always said, you know, there will always be people with evil, bad thoughts and you have to realize that the majority of people are good people and always look for the good in people, don't look for the bad.”
One of his great disappointments, he said, was never learning to speak Japanese. His mother wanted to teach her children, but his father wanted them to just speak English, worried they would run into racism that existed against Asian people at the time. When he visited his mother’s family while living in Seoul, he was able to speak very basic Japanese, but couldn’t have a full conversation.
Wallace said people have a lot of opinions about the military, especially after wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and when he was younger, Vietnam.
“For me, I was blessed,” he said.
He’s visited many countries, around 35.
“I was in Somalia — Mogadishu — for two weeks and to see the American flag — to see soldiers and Marines and airmen with the American flag patch on their shoulder, it was an instant bond,” he said. “You’re a part of a family.”
“I think when you go to other countries and come back, you realize we have a great place here,” Wallace said.
“And we just have to hold on to … the traditions and values that made us a great country and not lose sight of the fact that we are where we are because of our parents and grandparents and the people who molded this country before us.”