Seniors at Emerald High School weren’t at Frank Hill Football Stadium on Thursday morning to cheer on their Vikings; instead, they were there to graduate in front of their own fans — their friends and family.
Graduation has traditionally been in the high school’s gymnasium, but to accommodate social distancing guidelines, the ceremony took place on the football field. Graduates were spaced six feet apart during the ceremony, including when they entered and exited the field. The COVID-19 pandemic affected much of the 179 graduates’ senior years, but it did not stop them from having a traditional ceremony.
“COVID-19 has affected so many of us,” JoBeth Darby, the class of 2020’s valedictorian, said. “Seniors have it the worst because we had so many things to look forward to that we didn’t experience. At the same time, everybody is dealing with this in different ways, and in far worse ways than we are.”
She was not expecting the school to host a graduation this year and said she was blessed to have one.
Darby and salutatorian Jasmine Witt recorded their speeches inside the school’s gymnasium last week. Witt said it was surreal to be back in the gymnasium.
“I haven’t been in here since volleyball season I think,” she said. “It’s strange but nice to be in here one last time.”
Darby was excited to step back into school, even though she thought it was bittersweet.
“It was like ‘Wow, I miss this,’ but it’s also kind of magical knowing that I’m leaving this place and going somewhere else that will become just as magical,” she said.
Prerecording her speech was less stressful than speaking in front of hundreds of people, Darby said, but she still got to speak to her classmates on a personal level.
Tristan Isabell Aguilar hates that she and her classmates missed out on so much of their senior years.
“We didn’t get to do everything we wanted to do,” she said.
Aguilar thought the graduation was OK, but she said it wasn’t the same with social distancing guidelines. Still, she is happy they had a ceremony.
Rachel Carter thought it was amazing the class of 2020 had a graduation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because her father works as a doctor, she understands “how crazy things have been.”
“It’s super cool that we’re getting to have a graduation ceremony like other people have,” she said. “Even though the year has been kind of bad, it’s getting wrapped up on a good note.”
Caroline Rhodes appreciates everything Greenwood County School District 50 did to make graduation happen.
“It means so much more actually getting to celebrate it with your friends and your family,” she said. “I know there’s certain precautions being taken, but it just means a lot that they’re doing it for us to make it try and seem as normal as possible.”
Beyond the pandemic, seniors endured a rainy practice graduation day to finally put on their caps and gowns.
Carter and Rhodes agreed the rain was cold Wednesday morning during the practice day, but if standing in it meant that they got to walk, then they didn’t care.
“We earned it,” Rhodes said.