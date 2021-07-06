After struggling for years with administrative costs, Abbeville County First Steps Executive Director Angela Pruitt said the organization had to make a move and cross county lines.
“We couldn’t afford to stay in Abbeville,” Pruitt said.
The Abbeville organization found help across the border in Greenwood County with its First Steps organization.
“We couldn’t afford to continue to pay rent and utilities,” Pruitt said. “It just made sense for us to share administrative cost.”
In 2011, Greenwood County First Steps and Abbeville County First Steps merged their offices.
“We actually met with the state office and they encouraged us to be like a pilot program for the state,” Pruitt said.
And for the last decade, the organizations have worked side-by-side along with the nonprofit Social Change Initiative with no issues until now.
In late May, the Index-Journal obtained a letter sent from the Greenwood County Legislative Delegation to the Greenwood County First Steps Board of Directors asking for the board to address concerns raised in an audit by the state. Included with the letter were the auditor’s comments and the state’s corrective action plan for the Greenwood organization.
“It appears that in kind is not being recorded on a reasonable basis,” the audits’ summarized memo said. “The Local Partnership should ensure that in-kind recorded represents the approximate fair value of goods or services received.”
The audit also took issue with the appearance of a conflict of interest regarding Greenwood County First Steps Executive Director Michael Gaskin and his nonprofit, Social Change Initiative, and his collaborative relationship with the Abbeville County First Steps program.
“It appears that the Local Partnership is in violation of the conflict of interest policy in its grant agreement with the South Carolina Office of First Steps to School Readiness,” the memo said.
The mere appearance of audit comments put Greenwood’s more than $300,000 allocation in jeopardy. The state First Steps office issued a corrective action plan for both First Steps organizations in Greenwood and Abbeville counties based on the fact that the auditor issued comments on its financial audit.
Under the unmet minimum qualification section of both corrective action plans, it lists “Receive no audit findings (comments) from auditors” as what triggered state action.
Unmet minimum qualifications?Finding the minimum qualifications is not as straightforward as it would seem. Mark Barnes, S.C. First Steps director of administration, said in an email that the minimum qualifications are all the items included in the Partnership and Program Accountability Standards — a 73-page document outlining the standards and expectations for Local Partnerships — for the grant year.
“The item mentioned in Greenwood County First Steps Corrective Action Plan for 2019 was item 11, G. on page 6 in the Grant Agreement for that year,” Barnes said.
The grant agreement lists 28 items under “Responsibilities of the Partnership.”
“Verifying, within a timetable prescribed by SC First Steps, the implementation of a corrective action plan for any negative findings contained in the Partnership’s annual financial and compliance audit,” section G under item 11 in the grant agreement for FY 20 said.
There is no further language in the agreement that explains that audit comments are considered negative findings.
However, the grant agreement does describe how to handle potential conflicts of interest.
“When there is a doubt as to whether or not a conflict of interest exists, the matter shall be reviewed and voted upon by the Partnership Board of Directors,” subsection D in the conflict of interest section of the grant agreement said.
Gaskin said in a May interview that the Greenwood board has approval over all of the organization’s actions.
“The boards voted on every single thing we did,” Gaskin said.
Every action was recorded in the meeting minutes for the board and provided to the state office, he said.
The grant agreement also governs dual partnership employment, the situation in which Gaskin also serves as Fatherhood Administrator for Abbeville County First Steps.
“The Partnership expressly agrees that it will take steps to ensure that any dual employment of Partnership employees does not create or give the appearance of a potential conflict of interest with the employee’s responsibilities for the Partnership, or lower the efficiency of the employee in performing his or her work responsibilities for the Partnership,” the grant agreement said. “Dual employment consists of either employment or a contractual relationship with another First Steps Partnership.”
Collaboration
encouragedWhile the corrective action plans for both local partnerships take issue with the relationship between the two partnerships and Social Change Initiative, it does not elaborate on when these relationships became a problem.
Pruitt said Gaskin has been working with the Abbeville County First Steps administering fatherhood programs for many years.
“We’ve been doing it since 2008,” Pruitt said. “My board approved it and the state office approved it in 2008.”
Pruitt said it’s common for local partnership employees to work with other partnerships.
“Almost every director in every county works for another county,” Pruitt said.
State encouraged cutting costsThe Index-Journal requested a number of documents from the state First Steps organization which included meeting minutes for a number of years prior to what was available on its website, grant agreements for Greenwood and Abbeville counties, policies regarding local partnership offices and any corrective action plans.
Twelve years ago, the state was faced with budget cuts which also affected the First Steps program. At a board meeting on January 15, 2009, then-S.C. First Steps Executive Director Susan DeVenny reported to the state board that county partnerships were cutting administrative costs by sharing staff, reducing rent and taking a reduction in hours.
When auditors from the state Legislative Audit Council examined the state of First Steps in 2013, they made similar recommendations.
“We found that there may be benefits to voluntary multi-county partnerships,” the 2013 LAC audit said.
The audit acknowledged that most of the state’s 46 counties have a First Steps office within its own county with one notable exception: Greenwood and Abbeville First Steps offices are on the western side of Greenwood County.
“Several partnerships share program staff,” the LAC audit said. “This potentially allows sharing of salary costs and offer full benefits. It also could open up opportunities to provide additional services.”
However, changes adopted by the state board and questions posed by corrective action plans have made the matter more confusing.
During a June meeting of the state First Steps board, changes to the operational guidelines were made which require county partnerships to maintain a presence in their county.
“A dedicated physical space in their county with appropriate signage that is accessible to the public and clients they serve,” language adopted by the state board said.
This would seemingly require Abbeville First Steps to move back into Abbeville County. S.C. First Steps Executive Director Georgia Mjartan said that’s not necessarily the case.
“That was not required,” Mjartan said.
When the Abbeville First Steps board made the decision to move back into Abbeville County next year, Mjartan said it was their decision to make.
While not addressing the specific situation regarding the Greenwood and Abbeville organizations, Mjartan said the state office’s role was to identify any violations of the grant agreement, state policies or legislation governing the First Steps program.
“It’s up to the local partnership to identify a solution,” Mjartan said.
She said the specific change by the state board was in reaction to a desire by some partnerships to continue telecommuting during the COVID-19 pandemic rather than operate an official office in their county.
Mjartan said shared administrative hubs can still operate effectively.
“There needs to be a location in every county,” Mjartan said.
Locations could be simply a singularly staffed office at an office in the school district or library.
Still, both local partnership boards made drastic changes to avoid losing critical funding. As of Thursday, Greenwood County First Steps has ended its collaborative agreement with Social Change Initiative. Pruitt said Abbeville First Steps also ended its relationship with the organization.
“I don’t think they fully understand Social Change Initiative at the state office,” Pruitt said. “Because all it did was assist people and so we are losing that service for children and families in Abbeville.”
The sharing of office space with Greenwood First Steps and Social Change had more than one benefit for Abbeville. Working with Social Change, Abbeville was able to rent space in its office — along Highway 72 West in Greenwood County — at reduced costs. Having the organization in the same building also provided a one-stop-shop for offering expanded services to children under five years old and older.
Although, Pruitt was clear about one thing: despite their office being in Greenwood County everything they do is for the children and families of Abbeville County. She said they conduct all of their trainings and events within the county.
“The state office was supportive of it for many many years,” Pruitt said. “They even came to our office and wanted to work with Social Change.”
Now that collaboration has ended and Pruitt will be working to move her office back into Abbeville County over the next year.
“It’s going to hurt the children and families in the community,” Pruitt said. “That’s my biggest worry.”