Greenwood radio station president and host Anne Eller, of WCRS 98.5 FM and 1450 AM, says she’s fielded emotional calls from Lakelands listeners this week after the death of the host of “The Rush Limbaugh Show.”
Nationally syndicated talk show host and author Rush Limbaugh, 70, died Wednesday, about a year after a lung cancer diagnosis.
Limbaugh’s wife made the death announcement on his radio show Wednesday. His lung cancer battle was made public in 2020. Eller said Limbaugh continued to host his syndicated program until fairly recently.
“He hadn’t been on for about a week and a half,” Eller said. “It’s still such a shock, even when you know something’s coming. It’s like losing a member of your family. We’ve had him on WCRS since 2010 when I bought the station. He had been part of programming before we bought it, but the station had been closed for almost a year when we brought it back.”
“If people were in our listening area between 12 to 3 p.m. and they were looking for Rush on the radio, he was on. We got a lot of thank you’s for carrying Rush.”
Eller said Limbaugh loved the United States.
“In the last few years, I don’t think he was as harsh and I think he really wanted to see this country succeed,” Eller said. “The last few months, the thing he kept talking about was the conservative movement, that you cannot give up. His message was always, ‘This country is worth fighting for.’”
When Eller and her husband bought the station in 2010, they put a sign out front of their Greenwood jewelry store proclaiming “Rush is back.”
Someone slashed the sign one April evening, Eller said.
“I guess they weren’t too happy Rush was back,” Eller said. “We also did an ad campaign to get Rush known — who’s your favorite host, Anne Eller or Rush Limbaugh? People were voting, and believe it or not, I was winning. Then, Rush’s people found out about it and went in and voted it up.”
Eller said Limbaugh’s show was good for business during the 2020 election cycle, especially for conservative politics and candidate advertising.
“The beauty of radio, if you don’t like what they’re saying, guess what you can do?” Eller said. “Change the dial. If people weren’t interested in Rush, they didn’t tune in during his time slot. But, if we had technical difficulties and Rush wasn’t on, my phone would be lighting up like crazy. People were passionate.”
Eller said you didn’t have to guess where Limbaugh stood on issues and that was much of his appeal for his largely conservative listener base.
“He just spoke his mind,” Eller said. “If you agreed with it, great. If you didn’t, great. ... Rush Limbaugh said what people were thinking.”
Limbaugh was often controversial.
For now, guest hosts and archived show material is on tap for “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” Eller said.
“It’s a juggling act,” Eller said, noting she’s in charge of her station’s programming. “You just try to make the best choice you can. You hope you make a choice that does well for the community and is well thought of by advertisers. ... Stay tuned. The best is yet to come. There will never be another Rush, but what he started and loved will continue. Somebody will carry on.”