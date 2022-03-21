From left, Kathryn Craven, GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission Director of Workforce Development; Travis Blizzard, Genesis Education Center Director of Adult Education; and Stephen Taylor, WCFIBER Community Affairs/Economic Development Strategist stand in front of the Brewer Community Center.
A new program aims to demystify the world of computers.
WCFIBER has initiated a digital literacy program in Greenwood County. It has partnered with Greenwood Adult Education Center, GLEAMNS and SC Works for a free program that will cover basic computer operations, safety/security and productivity within the digital world.
Students can expect to learn how not to release important information, said Stephen Taylor, WCTEL’s Community Affairs/Economic Development strategist. Officials also are looking at helping people understand streaming and how it works. He said it’s a completely different animal.
“These classes were developed as a way for anyone interested to learn the necessary technology skills needed at home and at work and allow us, at WCFIBER, to give back to the community,” said Jeff Wilson CEO of WCFIBER.
Classes will be at the GLEAMNS Magic Johnson Center at SC Works, 100 N. Hospital St., Greenwood. The program will consist of three, two-hour classes. Classes will be April 5-7, 12-14 and 19-21.
This three-day class will last from 1:30-3:30 p.m. daily. Three offerings of the class are scheduled. Space is limited. To sign up, call Greenwood Adult Education at 864-941-5460.
Work on the program started in January, Taylor said. It’s not a pilot program. Promoting the class started Friday. He lauded the work of participating agencies.
While the classes are open to everyone, Taylor said he thinks senior citizens might take the most advantage of them. Organizers expect 10-15 students. Classes may be expanded once organizers determine interest.
There is a great need in the area, said Kathryn Craven, GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission Director of Workforce Development.
“We’re kind of in a digital world now. Even in SC Works, we see a lot of people who don’t have email addresses or have a computer,” she said. “I think it will be a good asset for the community.”
When applying for jobs, many employers require an online application. If you don’t have a computer, it puts you at a disadvantage. People even have to have an email address to file for unemployment.
The classes will lay groundwork for becoming proficient with computers, Carven said.
For information about the Digital Literacy Program and future class dates, visit wcfiber.net/DLP.
