Here are some ways you can help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian:

American Red Cross
redcross.org
Help people affected by disasters such Hurricane Ian by donating to the Red Cross.

The Salvation Army
give.helpsalvationarmy.org
The Salvation Army provides food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual care and other emergency services to hurricane survivors and rescue workers.

The Blood Connection
thebloodconnection.org
The Blood Connection sent 1,000 units of blood to Florida and had many blood drive cancelations. In order to help other blood centers and to keep a stable blood supply at home, TBC needs donations.

Florida Disaster Fund
volunteerflorida.org
The Florida Disaster Fund is Florida's official private fund established to assist communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster.

Team Rubicon
teamrubiconusa.org
Team Rubicon unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams.

Airlink
airlinkflight.org
Airlink is a nonprofit organization providing airlift of emergency supplies and relief workers for 130-plus aid organizations responding to disasters and other humanitarian crises.

Global Giving
globalgiving.org
All donations to this fund support relief and recovery efforts throughout Cuba, Florida and other affected communities.

CORE
donate.coreresponse.org
CORE is coordinating with local partners and government to support the communities in Florida most impacted by Ian.

World Central Kitchen
donate.wck.org
WCK is providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises.

Mercy Chefs
mercychefs.com
Mercy Chefs has deployed a full team in response to the devastation caused by Ian. It has been selected as the primary feeder by state officials and is expecting to feed 30,000 meals a day.

Project Hope
projecthope.org
Project Hope is delivering medical supplies, hygiene kits, food and clean water, as well as supporting clinics serving the most vulnerable.

Direct Relief
donate.directrelief.org
Provides for medications, equipment and supplies that address chronic gaps in health care, made all the more critical after Ian.

Americares
americares.org
Provides for medical supplies and emergency funding so families and people across the world impacted by disaster can access essential health care.

Save the Children
savethechildren.org
Save the Children's emergency response team is preparing to meet the most urgent needs of children and families living in the areas hardest hit.