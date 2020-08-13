A Greenwood businessman and political newcomer has filed to run for Greenwood City Council Ward 5, a seat occupied by Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Miller.
Wayne Ables, operating partner of Omni Fitness in Greenwood, said he is running to help small business.
“Being here for the length of time I’ve been here, I’ve seen businesses open, I’ve seen businesses close,” Ables said.
He said many businesses get left out because they don’t know who to talk to. Ables said he wants to be a source for those business owners.
Running a fitness club has allowed Ables to meet and talk with a number of people, he said.
“I really enjoy working with people and talking with people,” he said.
Because of this, he said his cousin, Greenwood City Councilman Ronnie Ables, urged him to get involved in politics by running for council.
He said his cousin told him that outside of council meetings, a city councilman is a problem solver, finding solutions for constituents.
Ables said he is up to the challenge.
“I think I could contribute,” he said. “I’m pretty good with people.”
Ables, 60, who is originally from the Lakelands area, previously owned the Ladies Workout Express in Greenwood in the 1990s. He has operated Omni Fitness for nearly a decade.
He said he has spent his career opening and running gyms and fitness centers across the country.
Ables attended Belton-Honea Path High School and went to Baptist College, now known as Charleston Southern University, on a track scholarship.
He attends Newspring Church, which is in the same shopping center as his business. While not married, Ables has two sons and one daughter.
Ables will face Miller, Urban Mitchell and Wayne Kelley in the general election Nov. 3. Filing for nonpartisan positions closes at noon Monday.