Problems with the water system cost Calhoun Falls $8,000.
Officials with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control issued the fine after it found higher than normal levels of trihalomethane in the town’s water system for two consecutive quarters: July 2021-June 2022, 0.082 mg/L; and October 2021-September 2022, 0.089 mg/L.
The maximum contaminant level for THMs is 0.080 milligrams per liter or parts per million, Ron Aiken, DHEC Media Relations Director, said in an email. The MCL is calculated based on a yearly average of four consecutive quarterly sample results. The MCL is calculated each quarter.
On April 14, 2022, sampling revealed high trihalomethane levels at the West Savannah Street monitoring location during the July 2021-June 2022 compliance period. On July 14, 2022, sampling revealed that trihalomethane levels at the 433 W. Savannah St. monitoring location during the October 2021-September 2022 compliance period.
On Sept. 29, DHEC staff had an enforcement conference with Mayor Terrico Holland, Joseph Cade with JCS Environmental LLC, and Roy Willoughby, Calhoun Falls maintenance director, to discuss the violations.
Attempts to contact Holland about the matter were unsuccessful.
A consent order issued by DHEC in November outlines steps the town must take to address the violation. According to DHEC, the town has hired an engineering firm to conduct an assessment and develop corrective actions.
The order will remain open until a plan that has been reviewed and approved by DHEC is implemented, and compliance is achieved and maintained for at least 12 consecutive months.
Trihalomethanes are formed when chlorine used to disinfect drinking water reacts with naturally occurring organic matter in the source water. THMs are one of the regulated classes of disinfection byproducts in drinking water.
These are the first times that Calhoun Falls has exceeded the maximum level for THM, Aiken said. Short-term exposure is not considered a public health concern.
When people consume trihalomethanes at high levels a lengthy period, they increase the risk of developing bladder cancer, according to the Iowa Public Health Tracking Portal. Other effects can include rectal and colon cancer, and adverse developmental and reproductive effects during pregnancy.
If a public water system has a trihalomethanes violation, it does not mean that people who consume the water will become sick, according to the portal.
Considering the number of municipal public water systems in the state, this issue does not occur very often, Aiken said.
Treatment for THMs is complex and many source water conditions, treatment plant adjustments and distribution management practices can impact THM formation, he said.
Calhoun Falls’ water system consists of one source of purchased surface water from the City of Abbeville, two elevated storage tanks — Williams Street Tank and State Park Tank — with a combined storage of 375,000 gallons and 840 service connections.
It serves a primary population of about 2,500 and a secondary population of about 4,000 through the McCormick County Water and Sewer Authority.
