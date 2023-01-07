Calhoun Falls sign

Problems with the water system cost Calhoun Falls $8,000.

Officials with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control issued the fine after it found higher than normal levels of trihalomethane in the town’s water system for two consecutive quarters: July 2021-June 2022, 0.082 mg/L; and October 2021-September 2022, 0.089 mg/L.

