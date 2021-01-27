ABBEVILLE — Safe drinking water shouldn’t be taken for granted.
Extending water service to Diamond Hill Elementary School is one of the priorities the Abbeville County Council selected at a goals workshop on Monday. Other goals include improvements in the fire departments, EMS recruitment and retention and extension of broadband service.
The school still gets its water from a well and provides bottled water, said County Director David Garner. Part of the issue with extending the water lines is that it is cost-prohibitive. There aren’t many residents.
One study indicated the cost to provide a 10-inch line could reach $3.2 million, he said. The cost now is probably more as costs have risen.
Councilman William Norris recalled talking to a lawmaker about the situation nearly nine years ago.
“If we band together and fight hard, we can get someone to move on it,” Norris said. “We need someone to move quick.”
“It’s kind of embarrassing to say you got a school that doesn’t have any water,” one official said.
Whether anything can be done quickly is uncertain. Councilman Charles Goodwin listed extending water lines to the school as one of his priorities last fall when he was running for reelection.
The lines are his priority, he said after the meeting. The council needs to work through every avenue it has and needs to communicate with state and federal officials. He pledged to do so.
“No one knows how long the Diamond Hill work will take,” he said.
Improving equipment for the county fire departments and making sure they stay in compliance are other concerns. One council member said the departments are dealing with some outdated equipment.
Self-contained breathing apparatuses, or SCBAs, are a concern for Garner. The county has applied for grants and is continuing to do so to purchase new units. If necessary, the county can use revenue from the fund balance. Getting the units would be a step in the right direction.
After the meeting, he said he would want to obtain up to 70 SCBAs for the departments.
Abbeville is in good shape with revenue, he said. Now is the time to move on it.
Other goals are:
Retention and recruitment of staff for EMS agencies. Garner said the county is applying for a training grant. Discussion also has centered on an EMT academy, similar to a program in Anderson County. Piedmont Technical College could be available to help with training.
Extending broadband service. Councilmembers mentioned other areas that used school buses to create mobile hotspots. Goodwin said broadband service is more important now with the rise of virtual education. Garner indicated a fundraising campaign might be needed to cover the expense. The county has been rejected two times for grant money, he said.
Development of a convenience center for Lowdnesville. Garner said plans are being drawn up for a mini-site that could be available up to three days a week if land is acquired for a site.
Some complaints have been received about the lack of countywide animal control, Garner said. No complaints involve the operation of the animal shelter.
Discussion of work on the courthouse was shut down last year once COVID-19 struck. Concerns involve structural work, the condition of the basement and mold issues and an overhaul of the interior.
Overhauling the county’s compensation program. Garner said the last compensation study was done in 2007. While a new study could be expensive, Garner said it would help the county in the long run.
Discussion of a public transit system revolved around a project underway between Greenwood and McCormick counties. Officials with local organizations conducted a study of what the needs of county residents are, Garner said. They are interested in talking with the council.
The use of a transit system can involve rides to medical offices. Steven Taylor, director of the county’s Economic Development Partnership, said the county has food deserts where people don’t have access to a grocery store.
Options facing the county are possibly joining a system, such as the one being discussed between Greenwood and McCormick counties, and developing its own system. Garner said a system could cost between $100,000 and $150,000. A fare will be charged, but any system will not be cost-effective.
Development of a communications system to improve contact with the public. Garner said the city does a good job and he would like the county to up its own game to get on the same level. Hiring a part-time intern was mentioned as an option.
Improvements at state parks was mentioned as a way to boost traffic. Taylor noted the Calhoun Falls park is one of the top 15 parks in the state. Councilmen agreed that some of the facilities are deteriorating.