McCormick County residents will have an opportunity to speak Monday during a town hall meeting about concerns related to the county’s water and sewer department and its management by private firm ClearWater Solutions.
The public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the county courthouse on Mine Street. County council will make no decisions following the meeting.
Road to an agreementIn August 2022, McCormick County Council approved allowing Administrator Columbus Stephens to enter into a six-month “professional services agreement” with ClearWater Solutions (CWS) for water and sewer management. At the time, Stephens told council the county was facing an “emergency” situation and needed to act. The county had been without a water/sewer department manager since January 2022 and had a backlog of work orders.
Stephens said he worked unsuccessfully to fill key department positions through advertising in-house, through the municipal association and through the rural water association. He said he heard through word of mouth about CWS and talked with officials from other counties that used CWS services.
There was no public hearing before Stephens signed the agreement with CWS that went into effect Oct. 1, and there was no bidding process. Stephens has maintained that he wasn’t required to go through a bidding process since the deal with CWS is an administrative agreement and not a contract. Some residents have questioned Stephens’ assessment, while others have suggested he should have accepted bids and had a public hearing anyway.
ClearWater shares its plansCWS officials said in August of last year that the company would retain local employees and operate under the same budget council had already approved. Management services include work orders, optimized meter readings, capital improvement projects, system mapping, asset management, hydrant flushing, preventive maintenance and cleaning, among other things.
CWS hired Jeremy Sponseller from Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority to be the project manager in McCormick. ClearWater CEO Steve Cawood spoke at the August 2022 council meeting, saying his company would offer competitive pay, health insurance and retirement benefits to current employees. CWS representatives have provided updates during each monthly council meeting.
The short-term agreement with CWS was seen as a trial period, with council having an option in March to extend the agreement to five years or go in a different direction.
Raising concernsCouncil members Bernard Hamby, Chuck Cook and Henry Banks voiced concerns during the August 2022 meeting about entering into a long-term contract with CWS until local workers and the public were fully advised about the management plan details — and until council had thoroughly examined any legal concerns.
Hamby recommended postponing a decision about CWS, but Cook suggested an amendment for a six-month contract. Council approved the amended item, giving Stephens authority to sign the agreement.
Almost immediately, residents started raising concerns about the deal. Residents Tamala White and George Selfridge spoke at length during regularly scheduled council meetings, expressing concerns about the way CWS’ services were procured and how the company was operating. They received enthusiastic ovations from those in attendance.
In late January, concerned residents met in Parksville to discuss the agreement between the county and CWS — and to voice concerns about the Christmas weekend water leakages that resulted in service interruption. Hamby and Cook attended the packed-room meeting, as did county Emergency Services Director Chris Doolittle, who told attendees that dispatch was overwhelmed with 177 water-related calls on Dec. 26 alone.
Cook said at the Parksville meeting that council was not given sufficient advance time to review the terms of the agreement. He also questioned whether the deal is indeed a professional services agreement. Hamby expressed dissatisfaction with CWS’ responses to water/sewer-related issues and questioned whether it was possible for the county to lose as much water as it did over Christmas weekend from residential leakages alone.
Resident questionsHere are some of the questions residents have asked during past meetings — questions likely to be asked again during Monday’s town hall:
Is the deal with CWS a “professional services agreement” or a contract?
Why did Stephens not go through a bidding process when pursuing a management firm?
Why didn’t county council have a public hearing before approving the agreement?
Why was the county attorney not asked to review the agreement?
How much effort went into the search for a water department manager before CWS took over and brought in its own project manager?
Could residential water leaks alone have caused the spike in water usage, and service interruption, over Christmas weekend or were there bigger issues that haven’t been disclosed?
Was there a contingency plan in place for emergencies over the Christmas weekend? Who was in charge since Stephens and Sponseller were out of town for part of that weekend?
What is the county doing to ensure emergency dispatch is not overwhelmed with calls related to future water issues?
How much of the promised training has CWS provided to local employees, including necessary CDL training?
Are there liability issues since CWS is using county equipment? Why isn’t CWS using its own equipment?
Why was Stephens receiving additional compensation for essentially acting in the role as water/sewer department manager during much of 2022?