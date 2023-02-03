Water Sewer sign
The sign outside the Water and Sewer Department at the Administration Building in McCormick.

McCormick County residents will have an opportunity to speak Monday during a town hall meeting about concerns related to the county’s water and sewer department and its management by private firm ClearWater Solutions.

The public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the county courthouse on Mine Street. County council will make no decisions following the meeting.

