Bringing together the community is at the heart of Bishop Oliver McCray’s proposal to install a swimming pool at Magnolia Park.
“There is so much water can do to bring us together,” McCray said.
McCray proposed the concept of building a swimming pool and aquatics center at an October meeting of Greenwood City Council. There, he floated the idea of charging a $5 flat fee that could generate up to $60,000 in revenue for the city.
He again spoke at the November council meeting suggesting the city form an exploratory committee to study the proposal. He also asked Dr. Nancy Hart Wicker, a family physician in Greenwood, to speak about the proposal. “I heard his proposal and immediately thought it was a great idea,” Wicker told the council.
She took the idea to the medical community in Greenwood and received 90 signatures on a petition supporting the pool.
The pool’s location is important to McCray. Magnolia Park was chosen because of its proximity to Uptown Greenwood, being just a short walk from Main Street, McCray said.
“This is our first choice,” he said. “If they give us other choices in the city then we would be glad to entertain them.”
He said he has spent time walking through the park and praying about the project.
McCray envisions an L-shaped pool, although not necessarily Olympic sized.
“A big enough pool to have competitions,” McCray said.
He said he would also like to see an area with sprinklers and water toys along with a smaller pool for younger kids. Concessions, a dressing area and more parking are also part of his proposal. Lights would be needed to allow the park to be used in the evening.
“A city this size should have something recreation-wise that everybody can do,” McCray said.
McCray came to Greenwood from Gastonia, North Carolina, where his work with the city recreation department in the past gave him knowledge of how city-operated pools work. He also is working with city officials in Greenville and Columbia to get information on their maintenance costs and overhead.
He said the city can use hospitality tax revenue to help fund the pool, but building it will require private donations.
McCray wants to start raising money and have the city hold the money until the pool is ready to be built. While getting the funds the build is one thing, maintaining the pool is another.
“We want to raise ten years’ maintenance costs,” McCray said.
The east side of Main Street has had a rocky past with swimming pools. The R.L. Stevens Center, which included a community pool, was closed by Greenwood County more than a decade ago. “The Rec” — as it was called — was supposed to be renovated after Greenwood County Council turned the property over to Darlene Saxon. Little progress has been seen.
McCray said when he moved to Greenwood he was told about the Seaboard Rec and the trouble with getting it renovated. He said he spent the first five years listening.
“I began to see how our nation is so divided,” McCray said.
McCray, who city council has relied on to help ease tensions, said things in Greenwood are getting better. He said he thinks a diverse group he launched that meets to discuss community issues, has been able to help build bridges in the community. He said a pool would help in that regard as well.
“A pool would be something that would be great for everybody,” McCray said.
McCray hopes an exploratory committee will be established before the end of the year. The committee would be made up of Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith, City Manager Julie Wilkie, two members of city council and about 10 people from McCray’s group.