Mark Warner is filling a vacancy as an economic development specialist for Abbeville County.
The position is temporary, County Manager David Garner said Thursday. Warner will be a contract employee of the county and not a full-time employee.
Warner has a great deal of well-rounded experience through his work with the Greenwood Partnership Alliance and Davis & Floyd, Garner said. He has knowledge that can only be gained through working directly with projects and prospects and is well-known around the state Department of Commerce and region.
Warner is taking the responsibilities in addition to his work as McCormick County’s director of economic and community development.
Garner said the council is satisfied with the level of service, expertise and communication Warner is providing Abbeville County.
Among his duties is mentoring Jane Hannah, office/project manager with Abbeville County Development Services.
The goal, Garner said, is to prepare Hannah to take over the office.
“We always like to promote from within our organization and economic development director requires a level of exposure that happens through on-the-job training and experience,” Garner said. “Jane is developing that skillset currently and networking in the anticipation of taking over that office within the next year.”
Hannah has extensive development experience. A native of Denmark, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural education from Clemson University, and she is a graduate of the S.C. Economic Developers School. She previously worked as a soil conservationist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and as an agricultural science teacher at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville.
Hannah completed a basic economic development course at Georgia Tech, and she is a member of the S.C. Economic Developers Association.
Warner’s term of service is anticipated to be at least one year, Garner said. Then, the council will see if it can continue to use him or if it is ready to start recruiting someone into Hannah’s current position.
The nature of economic development means Warner can work from many places. He has regular office hours in Abbeville, but is also working remotely several days a month visiting existing industries, Department of Commerce, site consultants/prospects, etc., Garner said.
Warner has served McCormick County since April. Previously, he spent a year with Davis & Floyd Inc., a Greenwood-based engineering firm. He also served in two positions at Greenwood Partnership Alliance from May 2007 to August 2013. It was a public-private nonprofit economic development organization that dissolved in 2020.