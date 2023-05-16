Ware Shoals might hire a manager tonight for the Katherine Hall renovation project.
At today’s town council meeting at 6 p.m., officials will consider a candidate for overseeing the renovation of the iconic facility that served as the town’s gathering place for years.
The town will consider a proposal from the properties and economic development committee to hire Kyle Campbell to manage the roughly $3.4 million renovation.
The town’s proposed project to renovate the 15,637-square-foot, 1913 building is one of the projects funded by the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax.
Town Councilman Micheal Powell said if Campbell is hired today, he’ll not only manage the project, but also head up efforts to get historical preservation tax credits and grants to bolster the $3.4 million from the CPST. Because of water damage over the years and increased labor and material costs, town officials expect the project has outgrown the CPST price tag.
If hired, Campbell will also help coordinate the contractors that handle the work on the building and set up public meetings to update the community and get input from residents as the project unfolds, Powell said.
“If he’s approved Tuesday we’ll move forward, and I don’t have any reason to believe he won’t be,” said Mayor Bryan Ross. “I feel so much better that we’ll have a project manager ... we’re going to need that additional funding.”
Campbell helped the town prepare the 2015 conditions report on Katherine Hall, which was used to inform their project application for the CPST. In December, Campbell presented town council a proposal to hire a project manager to apply for state historic tax credits, state textile credits and a federal historic tax credit.
At the time, he said these credits combined could cover about 70% of qualifying rehabilitation costs to fix the now-collapsed porch roof and the subsequent damage to the porch. They would come out to about $2.3 million, but the town would have little use for the tax credits themselves.
Campbell’s plan in December was to instead sell the tax credits using a syndicator — a business that helps people sell tax credits, often to corporations. Even if the credits are sold for 70 cents on the dollar, Campbell said it could generate more than $1.6 million for the project.
The town has been through several plans for Katherine Hall. Officials submitted their application to restore the building in 2016 to the Capital Project Sales Tax committee, but in 2021 Councilman George Leagans suggested the town’s best choice would be to tear the building down. He wasn’t alone in that sentiment, but the $3.4 million from the CPST is only applicable to the planned restoration as it can’t be used to tear down and replace the building.
Powell said the plan is to keep as much of the building’s aesthetics the same, while renovating the theater to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act. A room above the theater that was previously used by a Masonic Lodge will be renovated as event space that can be rented.
“I want to get something in there that’s going to help maintain the building,” Ross said. “Something that can bring in revenue that can be applied to the long-term maintenance of the building.”
The CPST funds will be made available starting April 2024, and Powell said he wants to see the project ready to launch as soon as funds are available. Before renovations can begin, the town will have to contract out lead and asbestos assessment and abatement.
In November, the town will celebrate the 110th year since Katherine Hall’s official opening. Powell said he hopes they’ll be able to reopen the building again soon and restore this part of the town’s history.