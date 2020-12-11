WARE SHOALS — Students did their part to spread holiday cheer to less fortunate students and their families in Ware Shoals by continuing the Christmas for Kids campaign.
Greenwood County School District 51 counselors started the campaign 25 years ago to give back to the community.
“It was started after the mill shut down. The town was in an economic decline,” said Gene Woods, District 51 director of the learning academy.
Residents who wish to receive items pick up an application at the Ware Shoals Town Hall, which has a survey about what items are desired or needed. The lists have no names, just numbers to ensure anonymity. The families will pick up their items at Ware Shoals schools.
Maddie Wrenn, an 11th-grader at Ware Shoals High, is on student council and helped shop for the second consecutive year.
“If Walmart doesn’t have the items listed, I will try and match something else I think they would like,” she said, adding, “I just hope I make someone’s day.”
Wearing purple and gold shoes — Ware Shoal’s colors — and a Ware Shoals T-shirt, along with reindeer ears, Woods has been doing Christmas for Kids for 22 years.
“As hard as it is, it makes you on cloud nine,” Woods said. “We are thankful for the sponsors and people who donated, a lot of people made this happen.”
Eli Burton, also a junior, has done this for the past few years.
“It helps put me in the Christmas spirit,” Burton said. “It helps the community.”
This year, there were more people to shop for and fewer kids to do the shopping, Burton said, all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between Ware Shoals' hybrid schedule and the number of children in quarantine, only 10 shoppers participated this year instead of the usual 40.
Even though they had fewer shoppers this year, about a dozen large trash bags were filled with gifts in less than an hour — speaking to how they know it works.
The students usually host fundraisers, but this year, they had to get creative after they had to cancel events because of COVID-19. The money was collected by students soliciting local businesses and individuals plus businesses from the community donated to the cause.
The largest contribution came from the Ware Shoals Community Foundation, which donated $8,000
Students on the student council at Ware Shoals Middle and High schools raised about $20,000 to help 54 families with 131 children — or about 13% of Ware Shoals’ student population.