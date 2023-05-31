WARE SHOALS — While learning about river safety, students from Ware Shoals primary and middle schools were reminded of one key mantra: “the river is stronger than I am.”

Fourth through sixth graders from the school took a trip to Pitts Park on Friday to learn about safety when spending time in the Saluda River.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.