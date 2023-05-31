Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 3:27 am
Chief Steve Arsenault looks on as Brantley Burkett practices throwing a rope.
Bailey Hart throws a rope during Friday's trip to Pitts Park.
Landon Wood, center, practices throwing a rope as Chief Steve Arsenault looks on.
Ware Shoals students learn about river safety from firefighter Matthew Hughes.
Firefighter Matthew Hughes gives students a lesson on river safety.
During a river safety lesson on Friday, Bella Hart demonstrates how to wear a life jacket.
WARE SHOALS — While learning about river safety, students from Ware Shoals primary and middle schools were reminded of one key mantra: “the river is stronger than I am.”
Fourth through sixth graders from the school took a trip to Pitts Park on Friday to learn about safety when spending time in the Saluda River.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.