Before anyone casts their vote for who will lead Ware Shoals, the students at the local high school wanted a chance to let the town meet their future leaders.
The Ware Shoals High School student council hosted a candidate forum Thursday evening in the school’s auditorium. Levi Owens, student council president, said the group didn’t want to take it easy on the nine candidates running for three council seats in November.
The students formulated 18 questions to ask the candidates, and provided the questions in advance to candidates. During the forum, Owens said he drew names and question numbers at random, so candidates wouldn’t know which of the questions they would be asked.
Five of the nine candidates attended the forum: Kim Jensen, George Leagans, Jimmy Palmer, Micheal Powell and Brandon White. John Paul Alewine, Ali Babb, Brian Padgett and Keith Wright weren’t there, and Owens said he was disappointed attendees weren’t able to hear from all the candidates in the running.
After getting a chance to introduce themselves, questions were drawn at random until each of the five candidates there had answered two. Here’s what each of them had to say:
Kimberly Jensen
Jensen moved to Ware Shoals from California about two years ago to live closer to her daughter, son-in-law and grandkids. She worked for more than 20 years in a corrections facility in California, where she helped inmates re-enter society upon their release.
“I’m new to politics, I’m not a politician, but I know that I’m a very hard worker and a very motivated person,” she said.
She was asked about increasing tourism traffic, and said she’d like to see area media used to promote local events. Shutting down a street to host daylong festivals and events creates foot traffic that can encourage people to come out and enjoy their day in town.
“The town itself, especially the west end, really needs a facelift,” she said. “Tourism, you want to have a nice town that’s presentable for everybody to come and enjoy.”
When asked about combating drug use in town, she said no one will be able to stamp the issue out. Police need to be in affected neighborhoods, but the town also has to promote and provide resources for people seeking recovery.
George Leagans
After moving to Ware Shoals in 1996 to pastor Mount Gallagher Baptist Church, Leagans worked at the Burton Center for years before deciding to run for council.
“I’ve served 12 years, and I’ve been very involved in the community,” he said. “To me, council is not about I, it’s about we.”
Leagans talked to the crowd about the value the Saluda River brings to the community, and some of the town’s attempts over the years to tap into the potential of events and parks alongside the river. The town’s biggest need, he said, is housing. The majority of housing in Ware Shoals is rental properties, and he said many of the landlords don’t care to keep up their properties.
Jimmy Palmer
Palmer has lived in Ware Shoals his whole life, and wants to see the town regain the feeling he remembers from when he was a child. He’s a captain with the town fire department, where he’s served for about 12 years.
“People have got to start taking advantage of what they’ve got here instead of letting it go to waste,” he said.
He wants to see the town cleaned up, with town properties manicured and taken care of and code enforcement to get residents to clean up their homes, too. The town can spend money on its amphitheater, but if the rest of the town looks bad, people won’t want to come.
“Until you get that done, people are not going to want to come stay, come and visit or move, buy a car, buy a house, or anything in this community until you get that done,” he said.
That’s also the key to fighting poverty in the town, he said. A clean town attracts businesses that offer jobs to lift people out of poverty.
Micheal Powell
Another incumbent, Powell is finishing his first term in office and wants the chance to continue the work he’s been doing on council. Powell teaches special education, and previously coached football at Ware Shoals High School.
In the past four years, he said town council replaced the roof in town hall, oversaw the move of the fire department to its new building and have built the amphitheater and its lighting.
He talked about increasing community involvement through making better use of the town’s website to get information out in the absence of the now-closed Ware Shoals Observer newspaper. He said it’s the town’s responsibility to get information out now, through posters, the town website and helping promote and organize community groups.
When asked about attracting and retaining police, he said the town has already increased pay. He still wants to see officers hired who live in the area, to help retain them, along with exit interviews for officers who do leave and input surveys for officers that stay.
Brandon White
White went from Ware Shoals High to pursue an education at Lander, Piedmont Technical College and the University of South Carolina’s business school, where he studied finance and investment, along with supply chain management.
“I have an 8-year-old son and a 10-month-old daughter. They are my pride and joy, so I am invested in my community,” he said.
He’d like to see opportunities created for young people to seek success, including financial literacy workshops, skill trainings that can lead to career paths and entrepreneurship events to teach young people how to start their own businesses.
As for the town, he talked about increasing the funds coming into the town by developing town-owned properties as day and event rental venues. An inventory of the town’s assets could reveal other potential revenue streams. He’d like to see a marketing strategy for the town amphitheater, along with more advertising sold related to it. Code enforcement fines could also improve the appearance of the town while bringing in revenue.