As Lakelands seniors inch closer to graduation day, one was recently visited by the state Department of Education to be featured in a video series.
Ware Shoals High senior Alexus Hashey was nominated by the school’s guidance counselor to take part in the series. She was recently interviewed by the state department.
Hashey said it was a huge surprise when she was picked for the honor. She said the reactions from her parents, her peers and staff at the school have all been very supportive.
“The state department shared just a photo of me like with my graduation cap on and … anyone that I had on Facebook that’s within the school was resharing it and telling me how proud they were,” Hashey said.
“It felt very nice, especially to be acknowledged here in such a close family.”
Guidance counselor Savannah Campbell said she was contacted asking for nominations for someone in the senior class that embodies the profile of the South Carolina graduate, a standard framework for graduates in the state.
Hashey immediately came to mind, she said, because of her academic performance, participation in extracurriculars, compassion and creativity.
Campbell said Hashey is a “natural fit.”
Hashey came to Ware Shoals in fifth grade after moving from New York. It was a good time in her life to make the transition to a new school, she said. Ware Shoals, too, is the best place to make that transition, she said, with the small family aspect.
She said the school doesn’t just feel like a school, but like a home.
Hashey in recent years has been involved with FFA, FCA, Future Business Leaders of America, STEM Club, student council, varsity cheerleading, teacher cadet and yearbook.
“Pretty much all across the board, just like dipping my toes in each pool,” she said.
She’s undecided on college but is leaning toward the University of South Carolina, planning to major in business administration or advertising with a minor in mass communications.
Her end goal is USC regardless — she wants to attend law school there to be a business lawyer.
Graduation approaches, just four months away.
“It’s definitely been very bittersweet and I’ve found myself actually — not necessarily not wanting to graduate, of course I’m excited to do that, but it’s just going to be so much change, so many people I’m not going to see anymore,” Hashey said.
“I’m excited to see what the future holds but I’m definitely going to be always missing this place here.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.