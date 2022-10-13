Ware Shoals trash
Republic Services is ending its residential trash services in Ware Shoals at the end of the month, and town council is working to replace the trash service so residents don't miss a pickup.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

WARE SHOALS — Officials are trying to secure roll carts for residents and a new trash service after the town's current trash company announced it would stop providing residential services at the end of the month.

At a special called meeting Wednesday, Ware Shoals Town Council talked about how it's going to ensure that residents' garbage still gets picked up after Oct. 31. Republic Services, which provides garbage pick-up services throughout the town, announced about a year ago they would eventually be ending their residential services.

