WARE SHOALS — Officials are trying to secure roll carts for residents and a new trash service after the town's current trash company announced it would stop providing residential services at the end of the month.
At a special called meeting Wednesday, Ware Shoals Town Council talked about how it's going to ensure that residents' garbage still gets picked up after Oct. 31. Republic Services, which provides garbage pick-up services throughout the town, announced about a year ago they would eventually be ending their residential services.
But town council members said a change of management over their account and little communication from the company left them surprised when they found out the service would end this month.
Currently, Republic charges the town $8.86 per customer, council member Patty Walters said. Residents pay the town a $12 trash fee.
The town has put out bids for commercial and residential trash pickup services to replace Republic, but costs came back too high for companies that were offering to provide their own bins for residents. Their cheapest bid during this first round was $10 per customer, and commercial service costs rose by so much the council members decided to leave some businesses to figure out how to attain their own trash services if they need more than a roll cart.
At Wednesday's meeting, council member Bryan Ross said the town put out bids to purchase roll carts. This would reduce the cost of trash services, and also allow the town to rent the carts to residents in order to pay for the service costs. Bidding will open Thursday, and stay open until Oct. 21.
The plan is to announce the town's new trash service at a meeting Oct. 24 — a week before Republic's services are expected to end.
"No one is going to be left hanging with trash in their yards," Walters said.
Ross said the town is bidding out for 1,000 roll carts, which will be stamped with the town's logo and a serial number matching each house in town. In the initial round of bids, Ross said manufacturer Otto Environmental Systems bid at a cost of $65,000 for the town, while Toter bid at $58,000.
Mayor Scott Horne said he didn't want to put the contract out to bid again until the town knew how to pay for it. He'd asked for about $75,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to be set aside for an RV park, but said he'd rather see that money spent on this need.
"The money is better spent right here, today, than hoarding it and waiting for electrical prices to come down and material costs to come down," Horne said. "We're in this mess — I won't call it a mess. We're in this situation because we didn't go up on that trash cost for 10 years."
Horne said the town has to plan for built-in cost increases, so they can put money away to replace these trash cans. He didn't want to see the town in another pinch a decade from now.
