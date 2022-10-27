Ware Shoals trash
The town of Ware Shoals has secured a new trash collection service, Garbage Grabbers, after Republic Services announced it would discontinue its residential garbage service at the end of the month.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Ware Shoals will still be able to take out its trash.

After Republic Services announced it was ending its residential garbage pickup services at the end of October, Ware Shoals town council worked to secure a new collection service.

