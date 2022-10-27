Ware Shoals will still be able to take out its trash.
After Republic Services announced it was ending its residential garbage pickup services at the end of October, Ware Shoals town council worked to secure a new collection service.
Previous bids for a garbage service came at too high a cost. Those initial costly bids include the companies providing garbage carts, so town officials spent $58,175 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase carts. They then re-bid the service, in the hopes of getting more bids at lower costs.
Council opened five bids on Monday, with three low-bids charging the town $10 per customer. That’s more than the $8.86 the town was being charged by Republic.
“Based off the price and their experience, it was obvious Garbage Grabbers was the one to go with,” said Councilman Bryan Ross.
Garbage Grabbers will take over the town’s trash collection starting Nov. 7, although Ross said the new garbage carts won’t be available by then. Until they arrive, residents should still put out bagged trash for collection on their usual schedule. Town officials are still working out the details of the new schedule with Garbage Grabbers, Ross said.
The increase in cost to the town will leave residents paying more, too. The monthly cost of garbage services will go from $12 to $15 starting on the December bills.
“We’re paying those $10 apiece, and we’re making a special accrual account, putting aside money every month to pay for new carts at the end of their 10-year lifespan,” Ross said.
The town dipped into ARPA funds that Mayor Scott Horne had asked be set aside to put in 11 RV parking spots and hook-ups near Pitts Park. Council agreed to replace those funds over time, so that project can still move forward eventually.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.
