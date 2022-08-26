Ware Shoals Town Hall (copy)

The town of Ware Shoals is having to re-design and bid its CPST sewer line project after an initial design proved incomplete and unworkable.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

A more than $1.5 million sewer line project in Ware Shoals needs retooling after problems arose with the original design work.

When the 2016 Greenwood County Capital Project Sales Tax passed, one of 27 projects slated for funding was to replace certain sewer lines and refurbish a pump station near Carnell Bridge in Ware Shoals. Before work could start, the town had to find an engineering firm to look at the existing lines and figure out how best to upgrade that system.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags