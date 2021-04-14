Greenwood County School District 51 will not offer the Distance Learning Academy next year.
The district’s board of trustees voted Monday to no longer offer the Distance Learning Academy because a survey of the district’s parents showed little interest in the program. Only the parents of nine students indicated they were interested in the program for next year, Superintendent Fay Sprouse said in an email.
The Distance Learning Academy is not the same as when students were transitioned to remote learning during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The program had a full-time instructional schedule and students would receive assignments and coursework through the online framework, the district’s website said.
The board also voted to accept a proposal from WM Building Envelope Consultants to generate a roofing maintenance plan for all three of the district’s campuses.
The teacher salary scale was extended from 23 to 24 years with the addition of one year moving forward until the scale tops 29. The board also extended the classified salary scales from 24 to 25 years, Sprouse said.