WARE SHOALS — School board members got schooled Monday, but in a good way.
Greenwood School District 51 trustees got out of the board room and into the classroom.
For its regularly scheduled meeting, the board visited each of the three schools in the district to see some of the afterschool offerings and view work by students.
At Ware Shoals Middle, cheerleaders put on an exhibition of some of their routines, and the robotics team showed the board how its equipment works and how to code.
At each school, principals shared with the board their goals and talked about some of the things going on at the school.
“I think that we saw a lot of great things today and it’s exciting to see what each school is doing as individuals, and seeing that everybody is heading in the same direction as far as the goals in our school district,” board Chairman Shanon Calvert said after the tours.
Board members asked principals how remediation went during the recent two-week intersession.
Jeneen Webb, principal at Ware Shoals Middle, said the school had a good turnout, with about 45 students who attended.
“They understood the importance of it,” she said. The students had four classes of remediation each day. One class was dedicated to work they had missed or were struggling with. The other three were dedicated to study skills, math and reading.
Webb said teachers also liked the break.
“I’ve heard nothing but good reports from students and teachers that I’ve asked,” Calvert told her.
The board then headed to Ware Shoals Primary, where it applauded Kem Owens, the district’s teacher of the year, and peeked into some classrooms to see the afterschool programs.
Principal Jason Morrison gave the board a list of goals for the primary school, which included high expectations, data collection, authentic grading and teaching to mastery instead of covering material, among other goals.
Ware Shoals Primary also had 45 students attend remediation during intersession.
At Ware Shoals High, the board heard from Principal Maria Tyre, and got to see postcards and books designed by students, as well as a student-made newscast launching soon.
“There’s something for everyone here at our school district and it’s good to see our kids are engaged in different things,” Calvert said.