WARE SHOALS — Greenwood School District 51’s board of trustees approved a budget for the 2022-23 school year, but is anticipating the need for amendments after a vote to give raises and having a lack of firm numbers from the state.
The board met Thursday and approved a $4,000 pay raise for all teachers and a raise of about $2,000 for non-certified food service workers, teacher assistants, custodians and clerical workers.
A budget was approved on second reading, but the board indicated a need for amendments following the votes on the raises.
Chairman Shanon Calvert said he hopes the district could have everything finalized by the board’s next meeting and that the board could call a meeting if needed.
The $4,000 teacher raise will bring the district’s starting salary to $41,500.
The state legislature mandated a $4,000 increase the state minimum salary for starting teachers, bringing it to $40,000.
Superintendent Fay Sprouse said the administration recommended giving a $4,000 increase to all teachers to protect morale and reward the district’s hardworking teachers.
The board also voted to allow the district to enroll Ware Shoals High School in the Community Eligibility Provision, a federal program that gives schools in low-income areas the opportunity to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. The government is funding free food programs already, but the CEP program would go into effect if that program isn’t renewed.
Ware Shoals primary and middle schools are already using CEP and it has worked really well, she said.
Food service director Sharon Mann laid out the pros and cons of the program.
Pros, for example, are that neither parents nor school staff have to worry about applications for free and reduced lunch. Another benefit is that all students will be free of embarrassment and will spend less time in the lunch line.
The con for the district is the potential for losing money. About $21,500 could potentially be lost, depending on percentage of participation.
If participation percentage rises, that would decrease any loss that would have to be absorbed by the district.
In other business, the board:
Approved a revision to the policy dictating staff conduct. The addition is related to staff use of social media.
Recognized board secretary Brenda Mattison for her retirement.
Approved three personnel contracts.
Approved a handful of textbook recommendations.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.