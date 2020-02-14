New windows, roofs and the inclusion of a security vestibule are priorities for District 51.
Ware Shoals Board of Trustees unanimously passed a general obligation bond resolution of $955,000 to address the district’s top five capital improvement needs at Monday’s board meeting.
The funds would pay for window replacements at Ware Shoals Primary, the renovation of entries at Ware Shoals Primary and Ware Shoals Middle to provide a security vestibule, a roof replacement for Ware Shoals High, a roof replacement for the Darby Building and a roof replacement for the Ware Shoals Community Library.
Other projects on the capital improvement needs list will be considered at future meetings and will be paid for with the existing fund balance, Superintendent Fay Sprouse said.
The board approved Ware Shoals High’s course of study for next year, which will now include middle college and career and technology education courses at Piedmont Tech and an expanded list of dual credit courses at Lander University.
Ware Shoals Primary Principal Jason Morrison gave an update on comprehensive school improvement efforts, which “shows a marked improvement in academics and discipline this school year.”
The board approved two field trips, one for fourth grade to Camp Leopold and another for band members to travel to Lexington for Region 2 Honors Band Clinic and Concert.
District spelling bee champion, seventh-grader Brandon Rash received the board’s monthly standing ovation recognition at the onset of the meeting.