Ware Shoals Primary School’s principal is resigning for a new position nearby and an interim principal has been appointed.
That principal, Jason Morrison, will become director of the upcoming Greenwood Charter Academy, according to Greenwood County School District 51 Superintendent Fay Sprouse. The charter school plans to open this coming fall.
At it's regular meeting Monday, District 51’s board of trustees did not pass a vote to let Morrison out of his contract. The board will not report him to the state Department of Education, though.
Board chairperson Shanon Calvert said during the meeting that he understands why Morrison is leaving, but recalled mentioning accountability in July before school started and said he has a problem with voting to let someone out of their contract, especially a leadership role such as principal.
In favor of letting Morrison out of his contract were board members Cody Quinn and Jewell McCullough. Opposed were Calvert, Genie McDill and Andy Wood.
The board discussed whether to report Morrison to the state education department for breach of contract, but did not agree to do so.
Calvert asked Sprouse if something could be put in Morrison’s file, and McDill agreed, saying “I’m good with that.”
Morrison told the board he couldn't pass up the opportunity to run a new school.
“It’s something that’s best for me and my family going forward,” he said, adding it will advance his career.
Morrison said he didn’t search for the position, but saw it advertised and asked about it. He was interviewed twice, he said.
Morrison said the job requires him to get started immediately since the school has to hire staff “floor to ceiling.” Morrison also said the position comes with a $20,000 salary increase.
Morrison said he loved being in the district and that what he’s learned there has helped him get the position.
McDill told Morrison she hoped he understood the board’s position.
“I don't put a price tag on a child and any disruption in their lives, especially the spring semester is one of the most difficult for any students: high school, middle school, primarily because they've gotten over a hump and this is a critical time,” she said.
“And principals are not taken lightly here. ... I mean they are highly respected and the expectations are high. And while I think and understand your need for promotion, I also understand the welfare of our students.”
At the district's recommendation, the board appointed Jimmy Cox as interim principal. Sprouse called an “experienced school leader." Cox has been retired since 2016, and spent 16 years as assistant principal at Dixie High School, Sprouse said. He will serve the rest of the school year.
In other business:
Trustees gave Sprouse a “balanced evaluation” following executive session. Calvert said the board discussed things they wanted Sprouse to work on, as well as things she does well in the district.
The board approved an overnight field trip for the band.
It also approved a calendar update that will move two in-service days from the end of the year to the beginning.
