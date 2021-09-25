WARE SHOALS — Good taste is easy to find in Ware Shoals.
All you have to do with follow the smell of barbecue cooking as the town hosts an autumn Catfish Feastival. The event started at noon Friday with barbecue sales. Rides and other attractions opened at 6 p.m. The festival will continue at 10 a.m. today.
Catfish meals will be available, said organizer Rick Holland. The focus, however, will be on barbecue that will be provided by up to 10 cooking teams.
“This is the first time the town has done a barbecue competition. Normally, we have the regular festival in May on the Memorial Day weekend,” he said.
Nearly 40,000 people visited for the spring event. Holland said he is uncertain as to the crowd to expect for the fall event, beyond acknowledging that “barbecue usually brings people out.”
Winning teams will receive trophies. The overall winning team will receive a $200 prize. In each division, such as ribs, pulled port and chicken, winners will receive $100. The people’s choice winner will receive a $50 prize
Musical groups, crafts vendors and carnival rides will be featured. Free Rangers, a gospel group, performed Friday evening and Aly and the Cruzers will perform from 6-8 p.m. today.
No admission to the Feastival will be charged, he said. Tickets for carnival rides will be $1 each or $25 for a wristband, Holland said.
Proceeds will go to the catfish committee, he said.
“Just come out and support us and get some good barbecue,” Holland said.