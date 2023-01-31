Ware Shoals Town Hall

Town officials are working to bring another banking company into Ware Shoals after letters went out last week informing First Citizens Bank customers their branch was closing.

The Ware Shoals branch, at 808 S. Greenwood Ave., is closing at 2 p.m. May 3, according to First Citizens Integrated Communications Director Angela English.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags