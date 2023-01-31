Town officials are working to bring another banking company into Ware Shoals after letters went out last week informing First Citizens Bank customers their branch was closing.
The Ware Shoals branch, at 808 S. Greenwood Ave., is closing at 2 p.m. May 3, according to First Citizens Integrated Communications Director Angela English.
“We continually evaluate our branch network,” she said. “The decision to close our Ware Shoals location was based on that evaluation.”
While English didn’t have specific information on why the company chose to close its Ware Shoals branch, she said existing customers will maintain their accounts and will continue to be able to access digital banking and business services online, and will be able to access their funds through ATMs.
The bank still has locations in Greenwood, Laurens and Abbeville, along with hundreds others throughout the Southeast. Customers who had a safe deposit box at the Ware Shoals location will be provided a box at another nearby location, English said, and should contact their bank branch before closing for arrangements.
Ware Shoals Mayor Bryan Ross, who is a First Citizens customer, received his letter about the closure Monday afternoon. English said the letters went out last week, and Ross said he first heard about the closure from residents contacting him after a town council meeting.
There’s interest from outside companies to bring a bank into town, he said, and town officials are hopeful they’ll be able to get a new bank moved into the area in the coming months.
