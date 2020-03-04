Filing has closed — the candidates are in.
Greenwood County school district 51 and 52 will conduct school board elections on May 12 to fill two seats on each board.
Ware Shoals residents will have the opportunity to choose from four candidates.
Joey Ward and Anthony Peanut Wood will seek reelection as both of their terms will end in 2020. Also running for the two at-large seats is Cody Quinn, a 2009 graduate of Ware Shoals High School who has spent more than 11 years, and secondary education teacher Genie McDill. Quinn unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the board in 2019 to replace current chairman Shanon Calvert.
Ninety Six residents will see a lot of familiar names on the ballot come May 12, as an incumbent and four candidates who have run for board seats in the past will vie for the two at-large seats.
Incumbent Ray Anthony Pilgrim is seeking reelection, while Richard Jones, Demarco Williams, Rickey Werts and Kevin Campbell are also running for a seat on the board. Chairman Houston Matthews’ term ends in 2020 and he will not seek reelection
Jones, Williams and Werts unsuccessfully ran for two seats in 2019. Jeff Chapman and Bryan Green won that election. Campbell ran for a seat in 2016, but was unsuccessful.