School board elections for Abbeville, Ware Shoals and Ninety Six were all rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now they will take place on Tuesday.
Adam Rich, a state Department of Transportation engineer, is running unopposed for Seat 7 on Abbeville County’s school board. He is vying to replace Mark Peeler, who vacated the seat earlier in the year. The seat represents Due West, Cold Springs and Keowee.
The special election was rescheduled from April 28. Kim London, the director of Abbeville County’s board of voter registration and elections, said there will be a write-in option at the polls for anyone who chooses to oppose him.
Greenwood County School District 51 board members, Joey Ward and Anthony “Peanut” Wood, will seek reelection as both of their terms will end in 2020. Running against Ward and Wood will be Cody Quinn — a 2009 graduate of Ware Shoals High School and 11-year volunteer firefighter — and Genie McDill, a secondary education teacher who’s taught at Ware Shoals High School for past 25 years. Quinn unsuccessfully ran for a board seat in 2019 to replace current chairman Shanon Calvert.
Greenwood County School District 52 will have one board member, incumbent Ray Anthony Pilgrim and four candidates who have run for board seats in the past will vie for two at-large seats.
Richard Jones, Demarco Williams, Rickey Werts and Kevin Campbell are running for seats on the board. Chairman Houston Matthews’ term ends in 2020 and he is not seeking reelection.
Jones, Williams and Werts unsuccessfully ran for two seats in 2019. Jeff Chapman and Bryan Green won that election. Campbell ran for a seat in 2016 but was unsuccessful.
The election for districts 51 and 52 was originally scheduled for May 12.
Precautions will be put in place, and polls will be set up, as they were for the primaries in June, London and Connie Moody, Greenwood County’s director of voter registration and elections, said.
Moody said face and sneeze guards will be put up, poll workers will wear face shields, hand sanitizer will be available and workers will be sanitizing every pen after each use. She also asks that voters bring their pens from home for sanitary reasons and that they wear a mask even though they aren’t required to.
“We cannot make someone wear a mask,” she said. “It’s really for their protection and the protection of the poll workers.”
London said poll workers will be wearing masks and gloves, sneeze guards will be up, recycled pens will be cleaned after each use and residents will have to practice social distancing by standing 6 feet apart when they’re in line to vote.