With Election Day nearing on Nov. 3, Ware Shoals’ residents will be asked to cast their ballots to decide who will serve as their mayor.
Incumbent Mayor Bruce Holland is running for reelection against former Ware Shoals school board chairman Scott Horne and a former trucking and logistics worker Rick Strickland. All three want to see Ware Shoals flourish, and residents will be able to choose from among them who they want to work alongside town council to help shape the town’s future.
For information on where to vote, along with other election information, visit scvotes.gov.
Bruce Holland“When I became mayor, there were more challenges than I realized,” Holland said.
Reflecting on his 2018 campaign, the 66-year-old Holland ran on a platform of cleaning up the community and instilling pride in Ware Shoals’ residents. Clean streets and an attractive community, he said, would attract business and help grow the town.
When he got in office, however, Holland thought there had to be a culture change in the town’s government. He received complaints about the effectiveness of the town’s police department, and former police chief Terry Carpenter resigned amid complaints he didn’t discipline officers following multiple complaints.
Holland said the town hired Chief Bryan Louis, and officials were able to give the remaining officers in the department a pay increase and buy two new police cars.
After the departure of the town’s former administrator, he said they switched to having a clerk-treasurer manage the town’s day-to-day operations. He promoted cross-training so that staff could handle jobs when someone leaves or is out of the office for any reason.
With frequent issues at the town’s sewage pump station, he said the town entered into a 2-year agreement with an environmental services group to manage the pump station. The problem isn’t completely fixed, he said, but the town is working to hire a dedicated property supervisor to look over the site.
“We’ve basically fundamentally hanged our focus in town,” he said. “The success we’ve had, I think, merits a second term.”
In a second term, he said he hopes to continue tackling his original goal: Cleaning up the town.
“No one is going to invest in a town that’s rundown and not looking well,” he said. “I want a community where every voice is recognized. We need to get more of the younger people involved.”
Scott Horne“I’ve always wanted to be the mayor in Ware Shoals,” Horne said. “All my investment is in Ware Shoals. My people are in Ware Shoals.”
Horne, 54, said he’s lived in the area all his life. He served for one term on the Ware Shoals school board as chairman but ended a bid for a second term in 2018 when he was offered a job on the Laurens County planning commission.
Ware Shoal’s biggest strength, he said, is its small-town community appeal. He praised the school system and said the river park is a valuable asset, but what’s holding it back is a stagnant government.
“The town is complacent, from an administrative point,” he said. “No one is held accountable.”
He said he’s retired now and is running to be a full-time mayor who will work to steer Ware Shoals in the direction its people want to go. The mayor, he said, should attend every chamber of commerce meeting in Greenwood, Abbeville and Laurens counties, and should be present for planning commission meetings.
People want to see more businesses move into Ware Shoals, but to do so the town has to attract investors. He said building affordable, appealing housing is the first step, along with promoting technical training and workforce development.
“But we need to remember, this town is not mine, it’s ours,” he said. “I would want people to come to me and tell me what they want to see the town do.”
Rick StricklandStrickland’s family was from Ware Shoals, and he moved to the town 25 years ago.
“It was a great little town,” he said. “I fell in love with it, and we’ve been here ever since. I hate seeing the town go down the way it has.”
Strickland, 67, retired in 2016 after working in trucking and logistics. He said Ware Shoals, with its location not far from Anderson, Greenville and Greenwood, is primed to be a destination for others.
Unique businesses and attractions could make Ware Shoals a place others want to travel to. Strickland said instead, it’s remaining isolated and seeing losses.
“We’ve got more business leaving town than we’ve got coming in,” he said. “It feels like a ghost town at times.”
Although Strickland wasn’t sure what kinds of business would help make Ware Shoals shine, he said if elected mayor, he’d be dedicated to working with others to find a solution. Like Holland, Strickland said beautification and cleaning up Ware Shoals’ streets is key to infusing the town with new blood.
“If I get elected, I’d like to appoint a committee to handle just that,” he said.