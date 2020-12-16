WARE SHOALS — In his last town council meeting as mayor, Bruce Holland said he didn’t want to get too sappy, but it was a joy to have served Ware Shoals for his term.
“It has been, truly, an honor serving y’all,” he said. “I wish the council and the new mayor moving forward all the best.”
Councilmen Jack Sullivan and Marshall Webster also wished the town well, as the meeting was their last as well.
Ware Shoals Fire Chief Rodney Boyter honored Greg Lindley and Webster for their many years of service to the town’s fire department. Boyter said Webster was the first fire academy instructor the department had and both men had served as fire chiefs.
In committee reports, Holland shared that the police department responded to more than 5,000 calls in 2020, with 223 arrest warrants served.
Police Chief Bryan Louis told council his department’s body cameras were among the first models to hit the market, and all but five or six have stopped working. He proposed leasing new body cameras for about $4,000 a year for five years. The town would get new cameras every 2 1/2 years, and maintenance would be covered by the vendor, he said. Council unanimously voted to approve the financing agreement, along with the police department selling a 2006 Crown Victoria and scrapping another vehicle.
Council also discussed the progress being made on repairing a damaged sludge pump, and the work being done to restore a pump station.
After a closed-door meeting to discuss employment matters at the police department, council returned to open session to voted to hire two recommended officers, pending testing. Another officer has put in his resignation, but will return as a reserve officer, Holland said.