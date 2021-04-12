WARE SHOALS
The appearance of a rainbow can signify a multitude of things, depending on the person you ask. For some, the array of colors can signify success or unity; for others, it can represent hope.
After hours of rain and thunderstorms Saturday put a damper on the initial plans at Ware Shoals High School, the clouds cleared a path for two rainbows to appear over the gymnasium and Riegel Stadium, the two impromptu locations for the first Relay for Life event at Ware Shoals.
The event was also in honor of two of the community’s own, Ware Shoals Middle School Principal Nancy Brown and kindergartener Mackenzie Sills at Ware Shoals Primary School, who both have been diagnosed with cancer.
“When the chips get down, the community rallies,” Ware Shoals Superintendent Fay Sprouse said. “(We) are coming together for them to have this relay here as a community. It just means the world to me personally and I think it means the world to Nancy, to Mackenzie and her parents.”
Despite the weather not cooperating, Sprouse said it was important to have the event in Ware Shoals to raise money for cancer research, including through proceeds from a silent auction.
It was also the first time since the diagnosis that Sprouse has been able to see and hug Brown.
“We couldn’t stop hugging each other a little while ago,” Sprouse said. “I just haven’t seen her and been able to hug her and now that we are vaccinated, it was a great thing to be able to reach out, touch her and talk to her.”
Being able to see Brown in person was “awesome” for Ware Shoals Primary School Principal Jason Morrison, who had only been able to contact Brown through email and phone calls since she was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“I told her how much we miss seeing her around the district and how much we miss having her at meetings,” Morrison said. “We were joking around and she said ‘for the first time I missed an admin meeting and I am really sad about that.’”
Morrison’s thoughts have not been far away from Sills and her bout with cancer.
“It really caught us off guard. We didn’t have any inkling there was a problem. It came out of nowhere,” Morrison said. “Her mom called and said she was in some pain, took her to the doctor and they said she has cancer, so it really hit us hard. A lot of people didn’t know how to react to it. For me, it made me just reevaluate everything, because if you have a kindergartener that can go through something like that, it just puts everything else in perspective.”
That perspective was shared with everyone who attended the event, including Shawn Davenport, the office manager at Ware Shoals Primary School and a cancer survivor. Davenport spent a lot of time getting to know Mackenzie or “Kenzie” as she is known throughout the school, making it easy for her to get involved in the event when it was organized.
“She is a funky, little, outgoing, sassy, she’s bossy — she’s just got a lot of spirit and you just have to know that she is a fireball,” Davenport said. “This year she’s in Miss Moose’s 5-year-old kindergarten class and she’s just a character. She makes you smile, makes you laugh and she’s just that outgoing character to every kid like just bounces off of. She’s made a big impact in our school, especially in those younger grades.”
To show support for Brown and Sills, students from across the district created hand-drawn luminaria pieces that were displayed along the first-base and third-base bleachers.
“We hope that by doing this, it will do good for our local people, but also for the greater good of all people who are suffering from cancer and future people who will be diagnosed because the research is so important,” Sprouse said.