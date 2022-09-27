WARE SHOALS — Friday brought a continued tradition of honoring those who walked the halls of Ware Shoals High School or served the district.
Five people — four of them posthumously — were inducted into the Ware Shoals Hall of Fame on Friday.
“The five that we honor today have been so impactful in all that they set out to do, in the challenges that they faced and the opportunities that they had,” said Superintendent Fay Sprouse.
“They used their talents to make a difference in our world.”
The five inductees were Ann Simmons Parks, John Adams, Felton Burton, Howard Drake and Jim Knight. Parks is the one living honoree.
Drake was honored for contributions to the district while the other four are alumni.
Parks played for the school’s girls basketball team during two back-to-back undefeated seasons in 1969 and 1970. She went on to play basketball at Winthrop University, and later coached high school and college basketball.
Parks encouraged Ware Shoals High students, who attended the induction ceremony, to set their bar high.
“You can choose to put in the work necessary to accomplish your desires.”
Among the other inductees, Adams was an engineer with a prominent career in the textile industry and a 1956 graduate of Ware Shoals High.
Burton was a highway patrolman who created the Burton Center and was a pioneer in the field of disabilities. He graduated from the school in 1951.
Drake served as chairman of the district’s school board during a sometimes rocky period when the schools were integrated in the 1960s.
Knight had a Ph.D. in chemistry and worked in higher education at Erskine College and Clinch Valley College — now University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Knight was a 1961 graduate of Ware Shoals High.
Families of the inductees received a plaque, and their photos will hang at the school’s entrance alongside the rest of the Hall of Fame.
