Two buses full of teenagers from Ware Shoals High School steered their carts through Walmart on Tuesday morning shopping for Christmas gifts for the 137 kids who will benefit from the student council’s annual Christmas fundraiser.
They were eager to provide a good Christmas for kids in their district, scrutinizing lists and making sure they could get as much as the budget allowed.
“I’m glad that we can provide toys and necessities and clothes — and food, when we get back to school — for the children who need them because these children, they live in our district, they live in our town,” said Levi Owens, student council president.
“These are our people, these are our family, essentially.”
The students raised about $20,000 for the program, which will provide Christmas for 57 families and 137 kids, according to Bryan Ross, special education teacher and student council adviser.
Owens shopped Tuesday for multiple children, beginning with an 8-year-old girl. The students were equipped with the students’ genders and ages, as well as their sizes, a wish list and their favorite books.
Many of the wish lists included things such as sports balls, electronics, dolls and fidget toys.
Owens said he wanted to make Christmas good for the student he was shopping for. He first went for the clothes, picking an outfit for the child before heading to the toy section. Most students grabbed an outfit, shoes or coat for the child they shopped for before searching for wish list items.
“I want her to be well taken care of,” Owens said, adding he was going to put in the same effort he would want if it were his child.
Luke Snyder, student council vice president, said he has been shopping for the program since middle school.
“I mean, we spend all year fundraising and doing all that, it’s just fun,” he said, adding they get to take care of the kids and know they’re getting something good.
Ross said the district’s motto is earning, serving and leading and that’s what he wants to teach the kids to do.
“I want them to learn that need,” he said of the students doing the shopping. “They work hard, they raise all the money and then they get the opportunity to come out here and get to do the shopping.”
It’s a great program, he said and helps many families in Ware Shoals.
“We’re very blessed.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.