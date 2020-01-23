An EF2 tornado with 130 mph winds struck North Central High School in Kershaw on Jan. 11 — the same day two EF0 twisters touched down in Abbeville and Greenwood counties. In the wake of that destruction, the school relocated to a vacant tech school in Kershaw County.
Seeing a fellow 1A high school band in need, Ware Shoals’ Million Dollar Band decided to collect donations to help the Knights get back on their feet.
“It was just a good little service project that we put together in two days. We did it Thursday and Friday, and a couple more things came together during the weekend,” said Christie Hodge, Ware Shoals High School band teacher.
Grace Holbrooks, band captain, bought 160 cheeseburgers from Sonic as an incentive for Ware Shoals band members who brought donations. She’s a manager at Sonic and got approval for a 50% discount on the hamburgers, paying $2 apiece.
Holbrooks bought a bottle of instrument valve oil for the North Central band so she, too, could have a burger.
Other band members followed Holbrooks’ lead. Some of her peers stood outside of Hardee’s at 102 Commons Drive with signs that said, “Help the North Central Band.” After collecting money, the students walked to Walmart and bought more donations for NCHS, and then brought the donations to Friday’s basketball game where people entered for free if they brought contributions.
Hodge found out about her students’ efforts from a band parent who called her after spotting them while he was driving.
“I’m just floored that little bitty Ware Shoals was able to give that much stuff in two days and that those kids were so willing,” Hodge said. “They’re just great kids with really big hearts and I’m just proud of them.”
Faculty helped, too. Gene Wood, Ware Shoals High School’s learning academy teacher, agreed to donate money to North Central’s booster club.
Wood is friends with North Central band director Jonas Nix’s father, Keith. The two attended Newberry College together in the 1970s and Wood was even a part of Keith’s wedding. He and Keith also played in Newberry’s band together.
“I had a connection there,” he said.
Wood accompanied Hodge and her husband to Kershaw to deliver the donations Monday. The four met at a gas station in Lugoff. Before meeting Nix, Woods and Hodge decided to buy reeds, drumsticks and other band supplies for the North Central band.
“They were very appreciative of all that we gave them and I hope that it will go a long way to get them back on their feet,” Hodge said.
Wood said Jonas’ mother, Nancy, called him in tears because of the donations.
“We overwhelmingly have a bunch of great kids here,” he said. “I’m just real pleased to be able to work with the kids.”
Students are still bringing in donations, Wood said.