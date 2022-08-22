Ware Shoals High makes changes to football game procedures By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ware Shoals High School has announced updated safety protocols and procedures for football games.The district is the most recent to announce updated protocols after the Aug. 12 Greenwood jamboree turned chaotic following fights.“Our goal is to create a memorable experience for our student-athletes and spectators attending the game,” a flyer announcing the changes reads.Ware Shoals plays at home against Ninety Six on Aug. 26. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.Greenwood School Districts 50 and 52 have announced similar new rules.The updated safety procedures include:All guests, ages 4 and older, must have a ticket.Middle school-aged students and younger must be accompanied by an adult while in the stadium and parking lot.A clear bag and clear baby bag policy will be strictly enforced.Metal detectors will be used.No weapons allowed, including pocket knives.Attendees must stay on their side of the stadium unless visiting the restroom or concession stand.No congregating in any area of the stadium. Anyone choosing to congregate will be asked to leave the stadium.Attendees should leave the stadium in an orderly manner immediately after the game. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ware Shoals High School Policy Bag Sport School Protocol Student Attendee Game Lakelands Connector Hospice & Palliative Care to host Camp Celebrate Hope Aug 18, 2022 PTC Human Services Instructor: ‘Be Prepared to Change Your Mind’ Aug 18, 2022 Three Connie Maxwell Executive Leadership Team members receive new titles Aug 18, 2022 Natvig retires from CHC Board of Directors Aug 17, 2022 Latest News +4 Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents +13 Man United springs back to life with 2-1 win over Liverpool +18 'Time stopped': Ukrainians long to go home as war drags on +22 Asylum seekers caught in political battle in NYC, Washington Ukraine soccer league defies Russian war to begin season Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew details emerge from Friday night jamboree meleeDeputies seize pills during traffic stopDistrict 50 board discusses Friday jamboree, future needsReport: Troy man sought to sexually assault womanVan driver arrested in Thursday wreckTrial begins for Greenwood men connected to 2020 shootingHodges man faces criminal sexual conduct chargesWare Shoals man charged with shooting at officerReport: Man fired gun during argumentAutopsies, injuries at the forefront during trial of Greenwood men State News 3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating Court puts on hold Graham's testimony in Ga. election probe Online sleuths help woman solve mystery of missing ring FEMA declares new strategy to engage Native American tribes S.C. court blocks abortion law as Senate considers new one CNN News The incredible story of how triplets separated at birth reunited At 85, R.B.G. loves being 'notorious' CNN visits Russian 'troll farm' from indictment Amazon HQ2: who really wins?