A group of Ware Shoals High School students and its leader received standing ovations and cheers Friday afternoon.
The school had a reception for the group of student first responders and their adviser, Eric Cox, the district’s safety coordinator who is about to retire.
Squad 51 is a group of high school students trained in CPR, Stop the Bleed and first aid in order to respond to emergencies on campus.
Cox, a Ware Shoals graduate himself, was the recipient of a standing ovation from the school and received recognition from the South Carolina House of Representatives and an American flag that had flown over the Statehouse in Columbia.
“These students look for ways to serve and we kind of stumbled across this as being a good opportunity for them and it kind of took grassroots and it’s really helped our school and our community,” Cox said.
Students on the squad joined to be able to provide assistance to those who need it, they said. Most of them are involved with a junior program at a fire department.
“I just love helping people in general and serving people,” said senior Kiki Williams.
She said the group started about 2017 and has included 40-50 students since the beginning.
“I joined to help out however I can and to gain the experience through the training stuff so I know outside of school what to do in situations,” said ninth-grader Brayden Madden.
The group gets called to help with a situation once or twice a month if someone passes out or has a seizure or some other medical emergency.
Some of the students are looking toward a career in firefighting or health care, and the training and experience from being on Squad 51 will help.
“I leave school after graduation to go to the fire academy for eight weeks and Squad 51’s going to help me and I’ll be already prepared for the job,” said senior Tyler Conklin.
“Even if we don’t get a call, we don’t forget what to do,” he said.
“We have it down pat, we have trained so much that we have it down pat. We know what to do.”
Williams said Squad 51 is all over the school. “You will never not find us, we’re going to be somewhere at all times,” she said.
The students praised Cox for treating them with respect and urging them to do the same with others.
Eleventh-grader Charlotte Bryant said Cox has always put the idea of treating others with respect first.
Williams said Cox has helped her grow emotionally and academically. “He makes sure you’re OK at all times,” she said.
Ninth-grader Dalton Boyter said Cox mentors everyone in the school.
“He cares about all the students, not just Squad 51,” Boyter said.
The impact Cox has had on students was clear following Friday’s celebration. A small line initially formed of students wanting to shake his hands and thank him for his service.
Cox said he’s ready to retire, but is going to miss interacting with students every day.
Williams summed up Cox in three words during a speech at the celebration: “grace, protection and encouragement.”