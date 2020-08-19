WARE SHOALS — Greenwood city officials made their last stop Tuesday evening in the planned visits to town council meetings across the county, and explained to Ware Shoals’ town council how the proposed Local Option Sales Tax will cut property taxes and raise funds for municipalities.
City Manager Julie Wilkie was joined by City Councilman Johnathan Bass to pitch the 1% sales tax. LOST would add a penny to the dollar on all retail goods sold in Greenwood County, with $0.71 of every dollar raised going to property tax reductions. The remaining funds are distributed to municipalities to use in their general funds.
When Bass thought about running to represent Greenwood’s Ward 4, he said he went to Wilkie to find out about the issues.
“One of the first few things I asked her is, what are the pressing matters,” he said.
She told him as the state limits revenue funds for municipal governments, getting LOST passed is the best option to get money for each town in the county while being able to reduce the property tax burden on residents.
The LOST referendum question will appear on the November general election ballot, and if it passes, Ware Shoals residents are estimated to see about $138,000 in property tax credits during the first year of collections. The town would get nearly $40,000 in the same span to use at council’s discretion.
Wilkie urged council members and residents to visit boostgreenwood.com, where users can click “calculate your savings” to enter the assessed value of their property and see how the LOST could affect their tax payments.
Though no one had any questions after the presentation, Ware Shoals Mayor Bruce Holland said he’d heard the presentation before and was in support of LOST.
In other business:
Council voted to support the Greenwood County Fire Service as it made its pitch at the Greenwood County Council meeting Tuesday night for a countywide ISO fire safety rating. Councilman Marshall Webster said the town’s fire committee was in support of the move after speaking with county fire officials.
The council voted to purchase a lawnmower for the town for about $13,000 to replace an older, damaged lawnmower in need of repairs.
Council voted to support a resident who is trying to make a garden she tends into a monarch butterfly sanctuary.