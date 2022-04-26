Ware Shoals officials were updated on recent county activities at their April town council meeting.
Council heard from Greenwood County Council member Theo Lane at the meeting April 19. Lane represents District 7, which includes the Town of Ware Shoals.
Lane said he used to write regular updates on county matters in the town's newspaper, The Observer. Since the paper suspended publication in December 2020, he said he's had to find other ways to update residents on county business, and took to speaking at council meetings.
He said he updated Ware Shoals' council on the $65.5 million expansion of Symrise Pet Food at nearby 5300 U.S. Highway 25. He also shared an update from the county treasurer's office on the increased revenues this past quarter from the Capital Project Sales Tax's penny tax. The CPST is funding projects throughout the county, including sewer upgrades in Ware Shoals and a planned remodeling of Katherine Hall.
Lane also said he told council it would have a new building. The county owned a building behind the Larry Traynham Center, but Lane said he worked with the county manager to transfer ownership to the town.
Ware Shoals Mayor Scott Horne said council expected to hear from Laurens County DSS Director Darren Thames, but no representative from the agency showed up. Instead, council discussed an expiring lawn care contract and said the town will be taking over mowing the lawns that were previously handled by B&B Lawn Care.
Horne said council met in a closed-door executive session to talk about a contract with an engineering firm working on sewer upgrades near the Carnell bridge. Horne said council took no vote following the executive session, but said the project has been in the works for years and involves replacing aging sewer lines along the Saluda River.
The Capital Project Sales Tax includes an eventual $1.5 million for sewer infrastructure upgrades in Ware Shoals, although the town has been taking time to have its plans and designs reviewed. Horne said the company reviewing the sewer plans has not provided feedback, and he's waiting for their review before moving any further.
