Ware Shoals fire displaces five people From staff reports Aug 13, 2023 WARE SHOALS — American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Dairy Street in Ware Shoals, was damaged by a fire late Saturday. The Red Cross is helping five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.