WARE SHOALS — The future of Ware Shoals’ water system is fluid.
Town officials had a lengthy discussion with John Lake, owner of L&L Environmental, at a called meeting Tuesday.
It started with an open question-and-answer session, called by council member George Leagans, to clear some concerns council members had about the town’s relationship with L&L. The company serves as a general contractor, running the Ware Shoals water and sewer system since a council vote in January 2022 to contract out management of the system rather than run it as a public department.
On Tuesday, council asked L&L how much more it can do for them. Council member Kent Boles asked if the town could put L&L in charge of every aspect of running the public utility, including setting rates and billing. He asked if the town could lease its water and sewer system to L&L for a certain fee, bringing in revenue to the town from the lease agreement and allowing L&L to profit from management of the public utility.
Council member Patty Walters asked how that arrangement would interact with current inter-governmental agreements Ware Shoals has with the towns of Honea Path and the Donalds-Due West Water Sewer Authority. Lake said he’d be interested in such an arrangement, but the town would have to retain ownership of the water system to ensure they’re still adhering to those agreements, and to remain eligible for federal and state utility grants.
But before the town discussed any further plans, Lake wanted to know one thing:
“Do we have a contract with the town right now?”
Lake said council voted to approve a two-year contract with L&L on Jan. 24, 2022, but at an Aug. 9 meeting with former Mayor Scott Horne, Lake learned the contract hadn’t been signed since the vote. He needed to know that the contract he thought he was bound to was in effect. Boles said he hadn’t signed it, and Leagans had been a holdout following the 2022 vote.
Leagans and Boles signed the contract, and discussions continued after Lake was sure the contract was in order.
“We need y’all, y’all don’t need us,” Boles said. “The problem we have is we’ve got no money in this town.”
That’s the driving force behind wanting to lease the water system, Boles said: The town needs revenue.
But before they even consider letting L&L take over the town’s systems, Lake said they have a financial issue that needs addressing.
“We don’t have good, audited data on our water department finances, and we don’t have good, audited data on our sewer department,” he said.
The town’s last audit didn’t look into the inter-municipal agreements among Ware Shoals, Donalds and Honea Path to ensure all parties have been paying their share appropriately.
Additionally, Greenwood CPW, which sells water to Ware Shoals, has increased the cost of water through their “water production cost adjustment” clause, which allows the utility to adjust bills based on how much it costs them to produce the amount of water used. Ware Shoals has been paying more under the impression they were buying more water, Lake said, but really it stems from those CPW adjustments. Ware Shoals hasn’t increased its rate to customers to account for rising costs, Lake said.
Other issues need to be resolved before L&L considers that lease agreement, he said. The town has to maintain pump stations that are overgrown, town officials were supposed to be putting money into a reserve fund and Honea Path might owe Ware Shoals funds from their inter-governmental agreement. The problem is, because of a lack of auditing, they don’t know the impact of any of these factors.
Lake, Town Clerk Randee Beasley and officials from Honea Path are part of an ad hoc committee looking into these questions. Beasley is gathering the necessary data to hand over to an attorney from Honea Path. They’re questioning 336 invoices from the past years, Lake said.
“Whose fault is this,” Boles asked.
“Nobody. Or everyone,” Leagans answered. “As a council, we should have had more of a handle on it. We allowed a town administrator to do all of that process, and they had no checks and balances on that. ... If you want to play the blame-game, as chairperson of the Water and Sewer Committee, it’s me.”
Council agreed that when the town enters its new fiscal year in July, they’ll renegotiate the L&L contract to consider leasing them the water system.
But Lake had yet another step he suggested the town take. They’re contracted through December 2029 to buy water from Greenwood CPW, but Lake suggested negotiating with Donalds-Due West or another water supplier instead. CPW gets all its water from Lake Greenwood, and Lake said if that supply was ever compromised it could put the town in a precarious situation. Additionally, getting away from the variability of CPW’s water production cost adjustment would give them more predictable monthly bills and allow them to plan for the future.
The town’s next step is to look into different versions of a 5% rate increase. Brandon White tabled a vote Tuesday to increase the town’s water rates for customers, because he wanted to explore the differences in a hike of the flat rate, the town’s variable rate and what it would cost customers if the town raised both by 5%.