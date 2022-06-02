WARE SHOALS — Life-saving gear might be provided at Irving Pitts Memorial Park.
Council chambers were almost full of people as Ware Shoals Town Council considered what to do after the deaths of two people in two days at the park.
Nobody wants the park closed, said Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Louis.
“After two drownings,” he said, “we had to huddle up to see how to make people safer.”
The department has received donations of safety gear, including safety helmets and throw ropes from a resident, he said at the Thursday meeting. While responding to both drownings this week, law enforcement had to strip off their gear before jumping into the river.
“I don’t want my guys drowning either when they are trying to help somebody else out,” he said.
Safety gear such as life jackets, life preservers with throwing ropes could be available within a week, said Steve Arsenault with the Western Laurens Fire Department, who is also with a swiftwater rescue squad. All the town really needs is a place to store the gear at the park.
Many rescues and drownings have occurred in Laurens County, he said. Closing the park is not an option, but educating the public and law enforcement and fire officials is. Signage is available. Towboat USA is willing to donate lifejackets in a “take a lifejacket, leave a life jacket” program. Equipping law enforcement with life-saving gear is great. Agencies also need to provide life-saving and rescue education to officials to prevent injury.
Common refrains during the meeting were the park needs to stay open and acknowledging that the waters can be dangerous.
Kris Kay said during a public comment section that he has visited the river for 40 years.
“Nature is ruthless,” he said. “The river isn’t safe. It is what it is, there is no changing it.”
Before the park was established, people swam anywhere. Drownings happened then. The park has saved lives, he said.
One speaker agreed sections of the river are dangerous. “You can’t force people to stay off the rocks, but you can make it inconvenient.”
“I don’t want to find bodies in my fishing holes,” he said.
Linda Crenshaw agreed losing the two lives is a tragedy, but the park has provided much pleasure over the years. It has shade trees, picnic tables and sites for fishing, and all of it is free. Families have used the picnic area for Easter egg hunts and even as a site for high school students to take senior prom pictures, she said, holding up two photos of students dressed up for their prom.
The town has done a great job of closing the gates when the water has risen, she said. Vandals have taken signs down and closed gates don't stop people from entering the park. Even law enforcement can't be there 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
People will go to the park if they want to, but they need to be responsible, Crenshaw said.
A sensor at the bypass bridge is used to monitor the water levels, said Mayor Scott Horne. It is used to determine if the gates should be open or closed, The sensor reads cubic feet per second of water flowing by it.
He presented a chart from May 26 to Thursday that detailed the flow. If the sensor reads 3,000 cubic feet of water, the gate is locked. On May 26, the sensor read 800 cubic feet per second. The next morning, it read 800 cubic feet per second. After the rain, it shot up to 3,000 cubic feet per second. The gates were locked. Water flow lowered to about 1,000 cubic feet per second, so the gates were opened. On Tuesday, the flow was about 800 cubic feet per second.
Everything was perfectly safe to be on the water, he said.
The town has got too much invested in the park to keep it closed, said Fain Brooks, a 40-year resident of Ware Shoals who was resting in the gazebo in a town square near the town hall. Putting up “No swimming” signs is about the only thing anyone can do. Even then, it won’t stop people from swimming in the water. When it gets hot, they go in the water.
Doesn’t visit the river regularly, he said. You never know what people will throw into the water, such as bottles and cans. Every time it rains, it changes the bottom of the river.
He prefers to soak up to his ankles when the weather gets hot.
Louis said after the meeting that counseling has been made available to the law enforcement staff who responded to the drownings. One officer is having problems, he said. It was the first he had seen a person die in front of him. He said the officer will be fine.