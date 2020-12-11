Ware Shoals was aglow with festive cheer Thursday night, as dozens of cars, trucks, floats and golf carts cruised down the town’s streets for its second nighttime Christmas Parade.
“There’s a lot of excitement in the air,” Mayor Bruce Holland said. “What a great way to kick off the Christmas season.”
Following the lighting of the town’s new Christmas tree on Dec. 1, Thursday’s parade saw nearly every participant decking out their vehicle with colored lights, tinsel and as many decorations as could fit. Santa Claus himself threw candy out to crowds from the passenger seat of a red convertible.
Only about 30 people had signed up to participate, Bryan Ross said, but far more people showed up to be a part of the holiday magic.
“It’s good to see so many people coming out and having fun,” Ross said. “We used to have our parade at 3 o’clock on a Sunday, but we were running up against everyone else’s parades.”
He said they saw another town doing night parades, and decided to give the idea a try.
“We wanted to show folks we do things a little differently around here,” he said.