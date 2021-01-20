WARE SHOALS — The Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival is on for 2021 after town council passed a proclamation Tuesday scheduling the celebration for the last week in May.
A 41-year tradition, the Catfish Feastival provides entertainment and food for residents and visitors alike. It’s planned and put on by the Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival Board of Directors, which is an independent company working with the town’s endorsement.
The proclamation sets the Feastival for May 26-29.
The 2020 Feastival was canceled, and in place, plates of catfish, catfish stew and other menu items were made available for carry-out from the usual cooking location near Katherine Hall.
During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, council voted in support of a plan to order new uniforms for the Ware Shoals Police Department, which will cut uniform costs. Chief Bryan Louis explained the department was seeking to make the uniform blue jeans and black t-shirts and hoodies, which will be marked and labeled “police.”
The new uniforms would come with a policy requiring jeans and shirts to be clean, have no holes and the pants to be worn appropriately.
“It’s still a uniform, but we’re looking to go a little more plainclothes,” Louis said.
Council also discussed the need to review ordinances regarding collecting items left at the roadside outside residences. Councilman Bryan Ross said the town’s public works department recently agreed to pick up items left there for free for a while, while reviewing how much work that would add for crews.
Councilwoman Patty Walters reminded Ross to review existing item collection ordinances, which she said she thinks charge a fee for picking up items. She said council should review this ordinance and decide what they want to pick up for free, and in what scenarios they want to charge people for pickups.
Town officials will look into whether there is black mold in the old fire department building and will seek to fix the roof as well, following a vote deciding what to do with the building. Council seeks to fix the building and see if the public works department can move in.