WARE SHOALS — Are they harmless drinks, or a potentially deadly liability?
Ware Shoals Town Council voted to approve selling beer during events at the town’s new amphitheater after some debate and input from residents.
Before council started its discussion of the alcohol sale issue at Tuesday night’s meeting, it heard from Kay Leagans — wife of council member George Leagans — during public comment.
“Personally, there’s enough alcohol out there, and I don’t think we need to get into that business,” she said.
Later in the meeting, council member Bryan Ross explained the alcohol sale proposal. He said the town would get a permit for each event featuring alcohol sales, then would sell attendees a wrist band that allows them to purchase beer from an on-site vendor. They can drink within the premises of the event, and the 16-ounce beer cans are poured into plastic cups, so officials can monitor and intervene if it looks like anyone is bringing in alcohol from outside of the event.
Ross brought a motion forward to approve alcohol sales at town events, ahead of the upcoming July 4 celebration and spring concert series. Council member Leagans said he wanted to postpone the vote to allow for a public hearing on the matter, but his motion to table the matter failed when others on council said they wanted to make their decision.
Council member Micheal Powell asked about the insurance and licensing fees involved, and Ross said there’s a fee of $15 per event to get the required alcohol sale license. Liquor liability insurance costs are determined by the estimated crowd size of the event, he said, so he didn’t have an exact figure for Powell.
Leagans feared selling alcohol could be a liability that would open the town, and council, to potential lawsuits. Everyone on council knows someone killed by drunken driving, and he said he didn’t want to run the risk of putting anyone in danger through selling beer at town events.
“I’ve got problems with that, and I don’t think anyone on this council wants to get sued,” he said.
Council member Kent Boles said he’s never had a drop of alcohol in his life, but the average adult in Ware Shoals likely enjoys an occasional drink.
“It’s legal, and if they’re of age, everybody should be able to drink,” he said. “Greenwood has it. Abbeville has it.”
The funds from sales can go to help pay for maintenance costs on the amphitheater, and Boles said the town is in dire need of any source of revenue they can find. That wasn’t reason enough to support it for council member Patty Walters, who said she thought the matter over and was against alcohol sales at town events.
Without something like alcohol sales at events, Ross said it will be hard to attract people to the town to take advantage of the new amphitheater.
“If we want to up this and get bands like Simpsonville and them are getting ... we’re going to have to up and change some things,” he said.
Officials can limit ticket sales and cut off alcohol sales an hour before the end of events, to limit the possibility of anyone being intoxicated when they leave, Ross said.
“People aren’t going to come to just sip water and Coca-Cola,” Boles said. “People won’t be getting drunk off of $4 beers.”
After debating the matter, alcohol sales were approved by a vote of 5-2, with Leagans and Walters voting against it.
Ross also talked about the spring concert series, with the Fourth of July celebration on July 3. He said the band The Root Doctors will perform in town, and there will be free water slides for children and a golf cart parade through town, starting at the golf course. He said he’s looking into offering a paid, 10-year sponsorship for the main stage at the amphitheater, but council wanted him to consider pricing so the funds could be used to further work on the stage.
From the administrative committee, council member Valerie Jackson brought up the need to transfer funds unwittingly put into the general fund that belonged in a separate account. The town had previously given a loan to Carolina Dyeworks through an Urban Development Action Grant fund, and when the company defaulted, Ware Shoals put a lien on the business.
After the business closed, the property sat for years with the lien still on it. When an interested party wanted to buy it, they asked the town to forgive the lien. Council forgave part of the lien, and the buyers paid a remaining $40,000 — these dollars should have gone back into the UDAG fund, but instead were put into the general fund. Council voted Tuesday to move those monies back where they belong.
In other business:
The town had a new roof put on the old fire department building, which is set to be the new home of the public works department. Council is waiting on estimates for repairs at Catherine Hall, but one contractor already pulled out saying it was too big a job for them.
The town is hosting Operation Community Cleanout, a town junk drop-off event, from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. June 5. Residents are invited to the Catherine Hall parking lot to drop off unwanted items, though Ross said they aren’t accepting anything containing chemical refrigerants.
Jackson is working to identify a location for a possible youth center, but one location she looked at was prohibitively expensive.
Officials from the Catfish Feastival received approval to host another fall festival, scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25.
To help provide water for Catfish Feastival vendors, council gave event officials permission to run a water line that will tie into the existing water meter near Catherine Hall.
The town will sell a broken John Deere gator and lawnmower through a bidding process, allowing people to make offers on the equipment, which would nearly cost more to repair than to replace, Ross said.